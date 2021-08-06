More BA flights from Mexico to get stranded holidaymakers back before red list deadline

British Airways is putting on more flights to meet demand from tourists in Mexico. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Extra flights from Mexico to England are being run ahead of the government's red list deadline so stranded passengers can get home before they are forced to quarantine in a hotel.

The airline added three flights from the capital Mexico City to London to help travellers avoid a mandatory stay in a quarantine hotel upon their return.

It also announced plans to introduce an additional flight from Cancun, retiming another to touch down at Gatwick at 3.05am on Sunday.

It comes after the government announced on Wednesday evening that Mexico would be moving to the red list from 4am on Sunday August 8.

As a result, the cost of quarantine hotels is set to go up from £1,750 to £2,285 on August 12.

British Airways said in a statement that it had "worked hard to make changes to its operation" after the government announced updates to its travel lists.

It added that seats remained available on the additional flights, and existing customers could re-book at no additional cost.

Read more: Changes unveiled to foreign travel traffic light system - full list

Read more: Transport Secretary warns Brits won't be able to travel abroad unless double jabbed

Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte will also be joining Mexico on the red list.

People can only return from countries on the red list if they are a British or Irish National, or have residence rights in the UK.

Prior to returning to England, they must take a Covid test and, upon their return, will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, taking two Covid tests.

The rules still apply for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Read more: Scotland and Northern Ireland announce changes to travel lists

Meanwhile, some countries have had restrictions eased since the latest travel review.

Online travel agency Skyscanner said the destinations with the most bookings on Wednesday were Malaga, Palma, Alicante and Tenerife in Spain, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE is set to be moved from the red list to amber on Sunday.

Destination expert Laura Lindsay said: "UK travellers are jumping at the chance of a summer holiday, with the rules for vaccinated travellers permitting much anticipated trips to traditional favourites like Spain, Portugal and France.

"The addition of the UAE to the amber list will drive searches for trips into the autumn to take advantage of the climate and luxury escapes."

Read more: Covid-19: Amber travel watchlist idea scrapped by government

The Eurostar also saw a double in bookings on its London to Paris route following the review, with an increase in passenger numbers expected as early as this weekend.

The train operator said it was ready to increase capacity over the coming weeks to meet growing demand.

It comes as France was moved from the amber plus list to amber, meaning fully vaccinated people no longer need to quarantine upon their return to England.