Transport Secretary warns Brits won't be able to travel abroad unless double jabbed

5 August 2021, 08:30

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told LBC 'there are simply going to to be things that you will not be able to do unless you're double vaccinated."

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Mr Shapps warned people would not be able to leave the country and go on holiday unless they have had the Covid jab or have a medical reason they cannot.

It comes after a raft of changes to the Covid travel rules which mean Brits will be able to travel to certain countries without the need to quarantine on their return.

But, Mr Shapps warned many governments across the globe will not allow travellers to enter their country unless they can prove they are double jabbed.

Seven countries will be added to England's green travel list from 4am on Sunday, the Government announced on Wednesday.

Anyone returning from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

France will also lose its confusing "amber plus" status which has meant all travellers, and not just those who are not fully vaccinated, have had to self-isolate for 10 days upon return.

Our nearest neighbour has been in a category all by itself because of concerning levels of the beta variant of Covid-19 there.

Things keep changing - what do I have to do when I get home again?

There are different rules for countries on the red, amber and green lists that also differ according to a traveller's vaccination status.

Passengers to England returning from a red list country must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before departure and must book a hotel quarantine package including two Covid-19 tests even if they have had both jabs.

They must also complete a passenger locator form.

If you have come from an amber list country, you need proof of a negative test before travel and those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate 10 days upon arrival and take a PCR test on day two and day eight.

You might be able to get out of quarantine early if you pay for a private PCR test to be taken on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

Those with two vaccines only need to take a PCR test on day two of their arrival and can skip self-isolation - the same rules apply to those who are under the age of 18 regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone returning from a green list country need only have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before travel, fill in a passenger locator form and take a test on day two after arrival.

