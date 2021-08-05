'I want to go to France, I'm double jabbed, what do I do?'

5 August 2021, 08:12

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC/Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Tom Swarbrick questions Transport Secretary Grant Shapps over travel to and from France after changes to Covid travel rules.

Amid a raft of changes made to the traffic light travel system it was confirmed arrivals from France will no longer need to self-isolate, aligning the nation with other countries on the amber list, from which arrivals only need to quarantine at home if they are not fully vaccinated.

Read more: Fully-vaccinated arrivals from France no longer need to isolate amid green list changes

But LBC's Tom Swarbrick wanted to know some of the details.

"I want to go to France, I'm double jabbed, what do I do?" He asked the Transport Secretary.

Mr Shapps said you would "simply need to follow any rules France has in place, and then when travellers return to the UK they would need to take a pre-departure test, fill in a passenger locator form, and take a "day two test."

He told Tom the same rules apply if you are taking the Eurostar or flying in.

Read more: Changes unveiled to foreign travel traffic light system - full list

The new rules say passengers to England returning from a red list country must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before departure and must book a hotel quarantine package including two Covid-19 tests even if they have had both jabs.

They must also complete a passenger locator form.

If you have come from an amber list country, you need proof of a negative test before travel and those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate 10 days upon arrival and take a PCR test on day two and day eight.

You might be able to get out of quarantine early if you pay for a private PCR test to be taken on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

Those with two vaccines only need to take a PCR test on day two of their arrival and can skip self-isolation - the same rules apply to those who are under the age of 18 regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone returning from a green list country need only have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before travel, fill in a passenger locator form and take a test on day two after arrival.



