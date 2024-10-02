More mercy mission charter flights could be arranged to rescue stranded Brits trapped in Lebanon

Smoke billows from the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb of Hadat. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The UK government may charter extra flights to rescue trapped Brits wanting to leave Lebanon.

A flight chartered by the government is scheduled to take off from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport later today. British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible to take the flight, with vulnerable people a priority.

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut. Picture: Alamy

British citizens seeking to flee Lebanon have described being in a “state of terror” as Israel has launched a ground invasion against Hezabollah last night.

Victoria Lupton, 37, who will will leave Lebanon with her young family on Wednesday said “Nobody in the country feels safe”.

“Everybody is living in a state of terror, and it’s intensifying every day – every day is feeling like a week,” Ms Lupton. “I think there now is a full-scale war, at least between Lebanon and and Israel."

Speaking before Tuesday night's rocket exchange: Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.

“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed.”

LBC understands the government is monitoring the situation and may put on further flights in the coming days depending on demand and security on the ground.