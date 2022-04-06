More Kinder products recalled from shops over salmonella fears

The recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they might be contaminated with Salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

"Ferrero is extending their precautionary action of recalling additional Kinder products because they might be contaminated with Salmonella," said the FSA in an update today.

The affected products are:

Kinder Surprise 20g and 20gx3 best before all dates up to and including 07 October 2022.

Kinder Surprise 100g best before all dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022.

Kinder Mini eggs 75g best before all dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022.

Kinder Egg Hunt kit 150g best before all dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022

Two days ago it was announced that batches of Kinder Surprise eggs were being recalled due to a "potential link" with salmonella cases in young children.

The Food Standards Agency [FSA] urged people not to eat them as Ferrero issued the recall.

All the affected eggs were made in the same factory, the FSA said, and other Ferrero products are not though to be affected.

"This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children," the agency said on Monday.

A total of 57 cases have been identified, and more than three quarters of those are in five-year-old children or younger.

Investigations by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland found a link between reported salmonella cases in the UK and the eggs.