More than three quarters of UK adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

10 August 2021, 15:04 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 15:08

More than three quarters of the adult population have received both doses of a Covid-19 jab
More than three quarters of the adult population have received both doses of a Covid-19 jab. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

More than three-quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid19 vaccine, marking a major milestone in the fight against the virus.

A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75%), according to DHSC statistics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three-quarters of all UK adults. This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of.

"It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab - to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: "Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout."

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.

Analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University shows that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 66,900 hospitalisations have been prevented by the vaccines.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Cuomo

New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims
Andrew Cuomo has resigned as New York governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Joe Biden

Senate approves trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill
Algeria Fires

Dozens of deadly fires devour Algeria’s northern forests

Satellite image

US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico brace for tropical storm

Brazil Military Convoy

Military display rolls into Brazilian capital before key vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood shares impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'
The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results
Gavin Williamson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government 'puts pressure on universities' to restart classroom learning
'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London