Mother and daughter, 7, 'followed and sexually assaulted on walk home from school'

A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted whilst walking home from school. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Megan Hinton

Police have launched a man hunt after mother and her young child were allegedly sexually assaulted whilst walking home from school.

The girl, 7, and her mother were followed by a man who then tried to touch them inappropriately in an alleyway in Coventry on Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged incident took place in Knight Avenue, in the Stoke area of Coventry at around 3.30pm but they were reportedly able to get to a place of safety and call the police.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "We're investigating a sexual assault which happened around 3.30pm on Tuesday (July 5) on Knight Avenue in Coventry.

"A mother and her seven-year-old daughter were followed by man who attempted to inappropriately touch them."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coventry police via Live Chat on their website quoting '20/617960/22'.