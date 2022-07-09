Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A special constable serving with the Metropolitan Police has been charged with anal and oral rape after an alleged attack near Newport, Shropshire.

Paul Hoile, 40 is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday 9 July charged with anal rape, two counts of oral rape and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act.

The incidents allegedly occurred in Lilleshall, Shropshire, on Tuesday 5 July.

Special constable Hoile, who is based in the Metropolitan Police’s North West Command Unit, was arrested in Benfleet, Essex around 10.30pm the following day and transferred to Telford custody.

He has been suspended from duty and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Officers are satisfied there is no risk to the public but visible patrols have been increased across Lilleshall and Newport, West Mercia Police said.

Anyone with any concerns about a sexual offence, either recently or in the past, is urged to contact police on 101 or visit here.

In the event of an emergency, please call 999.