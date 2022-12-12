Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut - and there’s more on way

12 December 2022, 07:21 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 08:02

Britain has been plunged into a cold snap
Britain has been plunged into a cold snap. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The UK has descended into chaos with drivers stuck for three hours on the M25, passengers waiting on trains all night and schools shut because of bad weather.

More disruption is on the way with yellow weather warnings in place for snow, ice and fog in most of the UK after temperatures plummeted to below -10C overnight.

LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty said her friend spent an entire night on a train outside of London Bridge after chaos on the tracks.

She wrote: "Friend just messaged after spending entire night on a train outside London Bridge. Anyone else experience same?"

Meanwhile a driver on the M25 shared a video of the gridlock.

On trains, most networks including South Western, South Eastern, Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink are all reporting disruption and cancellations because of the bad weather.

Yesterday's snow forced airports to close their runways and this chaos has spilled over into this morning with Stansted, Gatwick and London City Airports all suspending flights.

Road users in the South East were also being asked by National Highways not to travel unless it was essential due to heavy snow - with up to 10cm forecast.

In Hertfordshire, the M25 is closed again in both directions between Junction 23 and Junction 25 because of the snow.

Several other motorways have also closed because of the treacherous conditions including parts of the M5, M6 and M54.

Kent has also been particularly hit hard with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 and the A21 and A249, with drivers struggling to get through.

In some areas, police have reported an 'unusually high number of crashes'.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "We are now instructing motorists to avoid taking the roads to the village of Halford unless it is a life or death emergency. In the last ten minutes there have been nine collisions in the area."

The Met Office also warned of travel delays on roads with 'some stranded vehicles and passengers'.

More snow is on the way too with forecasts predicting the mercury will plunge to -10C in the coming days.

