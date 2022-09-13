Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Lauren Lewis

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital to see Her Majesty lying in state.

It comes as central London hotel were charging up to four times their usual room rates in an effort to cash in on record crowds descending on the capital for the Queen's funeral next week.

Officials expect 350,000 people will be able to pay their respects at Westminster Hall while the Queen lies in state from 5pm on Wednesday until 6:30am next Monday.

However, estimates suggest more than 750,000 people will travel to London hoping to catch a glimpse of the coffin, meaning many will miss out.

Rail bosses have drawn up 24-hour plans to deal with the unprecedented travel demand and have warned capacity will be boosted by up to 50 per cent on some lines while some stations may be shut to help control the crowds.

The first mourners were on Monday pictured gathering in London more than 48 hours before the arrival of Her late Majesty's coffin in the city, with tents appearing along The Mall.

Meanwhile a room at Waterloo's Park Plaza County Hall, a fourteen-minute walk from the abbey, costs an eye-watering £1,299.The same-sized room a week later is going for £269.

Crowne Plaza London Albert Embankment is charging £708 on the eve of the funeral. That is nearly three times more than the following Sunday (September 25), when the price is £244.

Rooms at Novotel London Waterloo cost £490 a night on Sunday - and just £241 a week later.

Premier Inn has no rooms left at its London County Hall, London Waterloo (Westminster Bridge) and London Victoria sites.

Royal Family superfan John Loughrey and friends arrive on The Mall to camp out and stake a place seven days and nights before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon until her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

The procession will start at Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm, proceeding along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square and into the Palace of Westminster.

Visitors, who must wear wristbands and have been told not to bring tents to line the streets, have been told to dress appropriately.

They must also remain quiet while paying their respects.

Downing Street said there will be some assistance for people unable to queue for a long period to see the Queen's lying in state.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "A lot of people understandably will want to see the lying in state and we will do everything possible to facilitate as many people as possible, including those who may not be physically able to wait that long, because of disabilities, for example."

Further guidance is expected to follow from the Government.

A person sleeps on a camping chair on The Mall today. Picture: Getty

Road closures in place from midday on Monday (September 12). Picture: Met Police

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: "The capital is expecting thousands of visitors in the coming days, as people come to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

"Anticipating unprecedented travel demand in London, Transport for London is working hard to keep our city moving, and to ensure that all those planning to attend the memorial events, can do so safely.

"It’s important that Londoners allow plenty of extra time for their journeys, as roads and public transport in central London will be very busy in the days ahead, with road closures in place.

"London Underground and rail services will be running as normal and are the best ways to get around central London.

"However, Londoners must expect stations in the centre of the city to be busier than usual, and some short-term safety measures such as queuing, closures, non-stopping trains or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be put in place.

"Additional TfL Travel Ambassadors will be on hand across the network to answer questions and to provide travel advice to anyone who needs it.

"The Elizabeth line will run a special service with trains every five minutes on Sunday 18 September, to provide additional transport options."