MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault

16 May 2023, 17:19

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault
MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

MP Julian Knight is facing a fresh investigation by Essex Police over an allegation of serious sexual assault.

The Met Police referred the investigation onto Essex Police after the claim against the Solihull MP emerged.

The new sexual assault allegation follow previous misconduct allegations which were shelved in March by the Met.

On Tuesday, a statement from Essex Police said: "We have agreed to take on an investigation which has been referred to us from the Met Police Service.

"We are investigating an allegation of serious sexual assault."

Mr Knight, former chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has called the claims "false" and "malicious".

Despite the initial allegations being dropped, the Conservative Party refused to restore the whip to Mr Knight, with the party adding at the time that it had received "further complaints" linked to the MP.

It is not yet clear why this latest case was referred onto Essex Police.

Essex Police added: "Detectives who specialise in cases of this kind will gather evidence and conduct a thorough investigation."

According to the force, the case will be overseen by Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Waldie.

"In the interests of justice and of all concerned, we have asked media outlets and others not to enter into any speculative comment or reporting on this matter," Essex Police continued.

"We would also remind everyone that victims of sexual offences are entitled to life-long anonymity, regardless of how a case proceeds.

"The Essex Police investigation remains at an early stage."

