Rudy Giuliani made ex-consultant perform sex act while on phone to Donald Trump, lawsuit claims

The claim was made as part of a $10M sex assault lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Rudy Giuliani made a former business consultant perform an oral sex act on him while he spoke to Donald Trump on the phone, a lawsuit claims.

Noelle Dunphy, a former business consultant to Giuliani, alleges that he forced her to have sex with him and is seeking $10 million in damages.

Ms Dunphy claims Giuliani creative a hostile work environment where he was often drunk and would boast about 'breaking the law'.

She also claims Giuliani frequently asked her to work 'naked' from his home and would bombard her with calls and inappropriate messages.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Picture: Getty

The case states: "While working with Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani would look to Ms. Dunphy, point to his erect penis, and tell her that he could not do any work until 'you take care of this'.

"Thus, Ms. Dunphy worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment.

"Even when the Covid-19 pandemic halted Giuliani's ability to physically assault her, he demanded that she disrobe during their work-related videoconferences."

It continues: "Throughout the employment and attorney-client relationship, Giuliani forced Ms Dunphy to perform oral sex on him.

"He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump.

"Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton."

Noelle Dunphy. Picture: Getty

The claim appears to allude to the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, a sex scandal involving Bill Clinton, the US President, and Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern.

Mr Clinton is said to have had a similar sex act performed on him from Ms Lewinsky.

Ms Dunphy says she was hired by Giuliani in January 2019, when he was Mr Trump's lawyer.

She also claims that Giuliani told her that they would plan to claim election fraud if Mr Trump lost in 2020.

"Specifically, Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that Trump's team would claim that there was 'voter fraud' and that Trump had actually won the election," the complaint states.

"This plan was discussed at several business meetings with Giuliani and Lev Parnas."