Rudy Giuliani made ex-consultant perform sex act while on phone to Donald Trump, lawsuit claims

16 May 2023, 10:23 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 10:34

The claim was made as part of a $10M sex assault lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani
The claim was made as part of a $10M sex assault lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rudy Giuliani made a former business consultant perform an oral sex act on him while he spoke to Donald Trump on the phone, a lawsuit claims.

Noelle Dunphy, a former business consultant to Giuliani, alleges that he forced her to have sex with him and is seeking $10 million in damages.

Ms Dunphy claims Giuliani creative a hostile work environment where he was often drunk and would boast about 'breaking the law'.

She also claims Giuliani frequently asked her to work 'naked' from his home and would bombard her with calls and inappropriate messages.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Picture: Getty

The case states: "While working with Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani would look to Ms. Dunphy, point to his erect penis, and tell her that he could not do any work until 'you take care of this'.

"Thus, Ms. Dunphy worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment.

"Even when the Covid-19 pandemic halted Giuliani's ability to physically assault her, he demanded that she disrobe during their work-related videoconferences."

Read More: 'Greatest witch hunt of all time!': Donald Trump slams jury after it finds he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll

It continues: "Throughout the employment and attorney-client relationship, Giuliani forced Ms Dunphy to perform oral sex on him.

"He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump.

"Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton."

Noelle Dunphy
Noelle Dunphy. Picture: Getty

The claim appears to allude to the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, a sex scandal involving Bill Clinton, the US President, and Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern.

Mr Clinton is said to have had a similar sex act performed on him from Ms Lewinsky.

Read More: Donald Trump appeals $5m verdict after jury says he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll

Ms Dunphy says she was hired by Giuliani in January 2019, when he was Mr Trump's lawyer.

She also claims that Giuliani told her that they would plan to claim election fraud if Mr Trump lost in 2020.

"Specifically, Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that Trump's team would claim that there was 'voter fraud' and that Trump had actually won the election," the complaint states.

"This plan was discussed at several business meetings with Giuliani and Lev Parnas."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The band started to receive complaints of endorsing Trump after the video was shared.

Donald Trump receives ‘cease and desist’ letter from Village People over use of band's music in campaign rallies

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Air defences shoot down 18 missiles as Russia launches major attack on Kyiv

Bashar Assad

Syrian president Bashar Assad invited to attend Cop28 in Dubai

Green Vault museum in Dresden

Men jailed over heist in which jewels worth more than £86m were stolen

Tributes were left to the mother-of-four

Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder

The telecoms company is to cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years.

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs as CEO says performance 'has been unacceptable'

Mr Clifford wanted a pay rise from IBM after going on sick leave for 15 years with leukaemia

'I'm called greedy but it's a benefit of my job': IT worker wants pay rise after going on sick leave for 15 years

Both Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey have ruled out forming a coalition government between Labour and the Lib Dems

'I just want the Tories out': Lib Dem leader responds to possibility of Labour coalition

Mark Brown of the Cook Islands

Pacific Island leaders: Rich countries not doing enough to halt climate change

The pair's relationship is completely different off-screen, reports have claimed.

Phillip Schofield left ‘a shell of himself’ after rumoured sofa feud with co-star Holly Willoughby

A BBC insider suggests Top Gear could be "put to bed"

Fears Top Gear will be 'put to bed' as diggers start work at test track site amid plans to turn it into homes

Rudy Giuliani

Woman suing Rudy Giuliani for £8m claims he coerced her into sex

General Abdel Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s army chief orders banks to freeze accounts belonging to rivals

Filming for the show is expected to begin in 2024

John Cleese reveals plot details for upcoming Fawlty Towers reboot with much-loved character set to be killed off

Rocket attack fire in Kyiv

Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Awards-Nominations

Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket at Tony Awards

Millions face a tax hike by 2027

Teachers and nurses among millions facing tax hike with one in five to pay 40 per cent rate
Food prices remain at "shockingly high levels"

UK's most expensive food items revealed as prices of key staples double - including at Tesco, Asda and Lidl
New Zealand Hostel Fire

At least six people killed in fire at New Zealand hostel, prime minister says

Mark Montgomery was attacked by a 12ft crocodile

Safari guide dragged into river by 12ft crocodile after it grabs his hand as horrified tourists watch on
Banks Epstein Lawsuits Musk

US Virgin Islands says it cannot find Elon Musk to serve subpoena

At least six have died from the fire

At least six dead and dozens unaccounted for as fire rips through New Zealand hostel

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I'll get you more jets': Sunak to lead bid to get more fighter planes to Ukraine as Zelenskyy makes surprise UK visit
New Zealand Fire

Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least six people, prime minister says

Holly and Phil appeared on Monday's show

This Morning 'facing boycott' from major stars amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby feud

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit