Mug at first sight: Police searching for drugs suspect inundated with messages from admirers of 'stunning' mugshot

6 December 2022, 21:05

The mugshot Robert Rimmer, 36, whom police want to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences has attracted hundreds of comments.
By Chris Samuel

Police who issued an appeal for a wanted man have been inundated with messages from admirers, with one describing him as "stunning".

The mugshot of Robert Rimmer, 36, whom police want to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences, has attracted hundreds of comments.

The police plea for information on the the fugitive urged members of the public not to approach the man, who is originally from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester and has links to Hull, Cheshire, Liverpool and Blackpool.

But despite the appeal and clear warning, messages came in the comments from a number of people appearing to swoon over his appearance.

Within minutes of an article on being published on CheshireLive about Rimmer on Tuesday, a reader commented, describing him as "stunning" and social media users made inappropriate jokes about the search.

Police issued a picture of Robert Rimmer in an appeal for information
Police issued a picture of Robert Rimmer in an appeal for information. Picture: Humberside Police

One woman wrote: 'I wouldn't mind approaching him', while another said: "If I find him can I keep him finders keepers and all."

Another joked: "He can come hide in my house no problem" with another Facebook user writing: "If I see him. I won't let you know."

A further admirer added: 'Wanted: yes indeed. Oooft!' while another said: |I'd help look for him."

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs-related offences in our area.

"If you see him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line."

Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

