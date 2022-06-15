Mum who 'dragged boy, 15, into world of drugs and sex' jailed after having his baby

15 June 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 13:31

Sarah Campbell sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and claimed he raped her when she faced prosecution
Sarah Campbell sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and claimed he raped her when she faced prosecution. Picture: CPS

By Megan Hinton

A mother who sexually abused a 15-year-old boy for months and eventually gave birth to his child, has been jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Campbell of no fixed address but formerly from Bootle, has been jailed after she "engaged in regular sexual activity" with the 15-year-old victim between January 2016 and January 2017.

The court heard that the 39-year-old had sex with her victim on a golf course and under a blanket while others were sleeping in the same room.

Campbell supplied the boy with cocaine and cannabis and the pair would "get off their barnets" together when she would use him as a "sexual play thing".

During the period of abuse, predator Campbell would sneak the victim into her house and get him to hide to avoid being seen and she eventually he fell pregnant with a child.

The boy eventually found the courage to tell an adult about what had been happening to him, but Campbell "denied it all and even suggested that the boy had raped her".

This had to be investigated by the police, subjecting him to further anguish.

Read more: Sobbing primary school teacher jailed after molesting students aged 11 and 12

Campbell pleaded not guilty, and initially failed to appear part-way through the trial which took place in May 2021.

However she was arrested on 12 May this year and brought back before the courts where she pleaded to all nine counts of sexual activity with a child.

A judge at Liverpool Crown Court jailed her for nine years and six months and and ordered her to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Pauline Newrick, a specialist lawyer in CPS Mersey-Cheshire’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit, said: "Sarah Campbell abused a young boy of 15 years of age and manipulated him into having an ongoing sexual relationship with her.

"She dragged him into an adult world of drugs and sex when he was just a child. This will inevitably taint his future life and relationships.

"He was so young - she made him believe that what she was doing was right when it clearly was not. We know this is as harmful for young boys as it is for young girls despite some of the stereotypes that surround this type of offending.

"He eventually summoned up the courage to report her for the offences and has been stoic in his decision to proceed with the matter.

"These cases are always difficult and distressing. The Crown Prosecution Service welcomes the sentence Sarah Campbell has received and we would like to thank this victim. I cannot praise him highly enough for his courage in seeing this through."

Detective Sergeant Peter Sloan aded: "Thankfully, despite trying to evade justice by failing to appear in court, Campbell is now paying for her crimes.

"The atrocious abuse that Campbell carried out not only traumatises victims when it happens, but has a huge impact on their mental wellbeing which can last a lifetime.

Read more: Social worker, 25, 'exploited' teenage boy in her care and invited him round for sex

"It can also cause irreparable damage to a victim’s faith and trust in adults, which can affect their ability to form trusting relationships.

"The bravery shown by the victim and his family in coming forward and reporting Campbell to police so that that she could be brought to justice means she cannot cause any further harm.

"Our Child Criminal Exploitation Team have been supporting the victim and his family every step of the way, and I hope Campbell’s jailing and the additional measures taken to restrict her ability to offend again reassures the victim and any other victims that police and the courts take such offences extremely seriously."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Petrol pump filling up car

When will petrol prices come down in the UK? And why are they rising again?

Monkeypox could be renamed after accusations of racism

Monkeypox to be renamed after accusations it's racist

The British Museum Chair was speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Britain and Greece could strike 'deal' to share Elgin Marbles, George Osborne tells LBC

Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in the form of a game show

Squid Game comes to life with players given the chance to compete for £3.7m prize

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Britain will see the biggest rail strikes since 1989. Which train lines will be in service?

New map shows rail strikes set to cripple network - which lines will be affected?

Tower Bridge and Hyde Park full of sunbathers

London heatwave 2022: Full forecast and Met Office health alert revealed

A Russian man has been arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying for the regime of Vladimir Putin

'Putin spy' arrested at Gatwick after MI5 and counterterrorism investigation

The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK over changes to Northern Ireland Protocol

EU starts Brexit legal action against UK over 'illegal' changes to NI Protocol

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell and on trial for murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty

Parents 'murdered 10-week-old baby hours after being told she'd be taken into care'

A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday

UK rescued 444 migrants from the Channel yesterday amid Rwanda deportation 'farce'

Animal rights activist Shakira Free Miles lost her job after rescuing a turkey and keeping it in her university accommodation, a tribunal heard

Vet nurse and vegan activist sacked after hiding 'liberated' turkey in uni flat

A second man has been arrested in the search for missing journalist Dom Phillips

Second arrest in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

Prince Andrew was banned from taking part in public aspects of the Garter Day ceremony

Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Priti Patel has responded to the intervention of the Human Rights court

'Kick these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for Rwanda flight block

Protests erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched

Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children play in a fountain in Chicago as temperatures soared

Large parts of US hit by heatwave as temperatures soar

Methane emissions observed and measured with GHGSat's satellite at the Raspadskaya mine

Satellite spots huge burst of methane from Russian coal mine

A Ukrainian soldier

Russia targets ammunitions depot in western Ukraine

Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate
A washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Montana

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

Water flows out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in south-east China's Fujian Province

Six dead in China as rain triggers landslides and house collapse
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York

Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, on Wednesday June 15 2022

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away

Floating Hong Kong restaurant that fed the Queen and Tom Cruise is towed away
Election 2022 Senate Arizona Trump

New York high court rejects Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides
Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London