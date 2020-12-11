Murder investigation launched after Newham teenager stabbed to death

A murder investigation has been launched after a boy was stabbed to death. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a teenager who was stabbed in east London, police have said.

Officers were called just before 7pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing in Woodman Street, Newham.

Police and members of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found a boy, believed to be aged 15, suffering injuries.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said his next of kin have been informed and inquiries into the circumstances are under way.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6330/11Dec.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.