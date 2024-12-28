Murder investigation underway after man stabbed to death in north west London

Linacre Road remains closed. Picture: @Vitimgava_ / X

By Josef Al Shemary

Met Police have started a murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in Willesden Green in north west London in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who might know more about the stabbing.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Linacre Road, in Willesden Green at 04:16 am Saturday morning.

Officers and London Ambulance and Air Ambulance paramedics attended the scene.

The man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. Picture: @Vitimgava_ / X

A man was found suffering from serious stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

While the man has yet to be formally identified, officers are confident the victim was a male in his 30s.

Officers are working to identify his next of kin and they will be supported by specialist officers.

Road closures and a police cordon remain in place around the scene as work continues to gather evidence.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 1013/28DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.