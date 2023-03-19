Murder probe launched after teenager fatally stabbed at house party in Leeds

By Chris Samuel

A murder probe has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Salisbury Grove, Armley at around 2.48am on Sunday where "a large number of people" had gathered.

Officers dispersed people from the area around the property and the teenager, who is from Leeds, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said the force want to hear from anyone who attended the party or who might have footage from the area in the early hours of Sunday.

"The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible," he said.

"We are continuing to support this young man's family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.

"Our investigation is still in its very early stages and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to build up a picture of the full circumstances of this incident.

"We are aware there were a large number of people attending a party at the address when the victim was attacked, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.

"We would also like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the incident who has any relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added that there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.