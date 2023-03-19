Murder probe launched after teenager fatally stabbed at house party in Leeds

19 March 2023, 20:44

A murder probe has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party in Leeds.
A murder probe has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party in Leeds. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A murder probe has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Salisbury Grove, Armley at around 2.48am on Sunday where "a large number of people" had gathered.

Officers dispersed people from the area around the property and the teenager, who is from Leeds, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said the force want to hear from anyone who attended the party or who might have footage from the area in the early hours of Sunday.

Read more: UBS to take over beleaguered rival Credit Suisse to prevent Swiss banking giant collapsing

Read more: TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 30 as tributes pour in for ‘kindest soul’

"The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible," he said.

"We are continuing to support this young man's family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Salisbury Grove, Armley at around 2.48am on Sunday where "a large number of people" had gathered.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Salisbury Grove, Armley at around 2.48am on Sunday where "a large number of people" had gathered. Picture: Google Maps

"Our investigation is still in its very early stages and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to build up a picture of the full circumstances of this incident.

"We are aware there were a large number of people attending a party at the address when the victim was attacked, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.

"We would also like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the incident who has any relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation."

Read more: Kate shares heartwarming photos with George, Charlotte and Louis for Mother's Day as Charles pays tribute to late Queen

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Palace' to pay no more rent for Frogmore Cottage after £2.4m refurb repayment

"The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible," he said.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added that there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UBS will take over rival Credit Suisse in a government-backed emergency rescue deal aimed at securing financial stability, the Swiss central bank has said.

UBS to take over beleaguered rival Credit Suisse to prevent Swiss banking giant collapsing

Tributes have been paid to TikTok star and mum-of-two Jehane Thomas, who died suddenly after suffering from months of migraines and "bouts of illness".

TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 30 as tributes pour in for ‘kindest soul’

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop continues to attract queues of punters, but prices for some items are significantly higher than they are for similar products available in supermarkets.

Queues of fans at Clarkson's farm shop snapping up £18.50 mini eggs mugs and £62 chopping boardsets

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods premiere

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods proves disappointment on opening weekend in US

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler honoured for contribution to American humour

Woman votes in Kazakhstan Election

Voters go to the polls in new elections following unrest that shook Kazakhstan

Swiss banking giant UBS is reportedly in advanced talks to buy all or part of crisis-hit lender Credit Suisse.

Swiss banking giant UBS 'in talks to takeover troubled rival Credit Suisse'

Unrest on West Bank

Two hurt in shooting as Egypt attempts to lower tensions in West Bank

Burning police car

Pakistani police file terror charges against ex-PM Imran Khan and his supporters

A siren-like emergency warning message will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month

UK launches emergency phone alert system to warn of 'life-threatening situations'

Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic

Arrest warrant for Putin will prolong war in Ukraine, says Serbia’s president

Bangladesh bus crash

At least 19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing shops this month

Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing stores this month - see the full list

US Navy aviator

Higher rates of cancer in military pilots and ground crew, Pentagon study finds

Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate shares heartwarming photos with George, Charlotte and Louis for Mother's Day as Charles pays tribute to late Queen

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheaf Lane, Sheldon

Girl, 15, dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham

Peter Hardy

Neighbours actor Peter Hardy, 66, found dead on Australian beach

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine as he praises 'reconstruction work'
Dead dish

Millions of dead fish wash up in Australian river after flooding and heatwave

Mexico City rally

Mexican president stages huge rally in opening salvo to 2024 elections

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Buckingham Palace'

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Palace' to pay no more rent for Frogmore Cottage after £2.4m refurb repayment
Earthquake damage

At least 15 people dead as earthquake shakes Ecuador and northern Peru

Montenegro Election

Montenegro elects president in vote which could indicate country’s future path

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea stages further ballistic missile test launch

Ecuador Earthquake

At least 12 killed as strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit