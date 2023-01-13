Murderer sues prison service for nearly £1m in human rights test case claiming his cell is too cold

Barry Hillman (l) suing over conditions in HMP Littlehey. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A convicted murderer and rapist who says his jail cell was too cold is leading a human rights claim which could cost taxpayers nearly £1million.

Barry Hillman, 42, says that a lack of central heating and hot water in the prison infringed on European human rights legislation.

The claim could cost taxpayers millions of pounds as Hillman is leading 28 other convicted criminals in seeking compensation in court.

Inmates at HMP Littlehey were provided with portable heaters, hot water bottles and duvets to combat the cold. They were also given hot soup and thermal underwear, The Sun reports.

HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Alamy

The inmates claim that the conditions at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire for men convicted of sexual offences, constituted as inhumane and they should therefore be entitled to reparations.

The convicted criminals also say this led to hygiene issues and illness. Due to the lack of central heating and hot water, many of them stopped washing.

Hillman, who was jailed for battering to death a pizza delivery man and for rape while on leave from prison, is part of four test claimants. The inmates could receive up to £30,000 each if successful, lawyers said. If the test cases are successful, another 25 claims could be ready to go.

The Ministry of Justice insists everything possible was done to address the discomfort and will fight the claims at Central London county court on a date to be fixed.