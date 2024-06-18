Mystery of 'Bushman' dad-of-three who went missing with children - before robbing bank at gunpoint

Phillips went missing with his children in January 2022 - and hasn't been seen since

By Alex Croft

Police are hunting down a dad-of-three who went off-grid with his children before emerging to rob a bank at gunpoint.

Tom Phillips, 37, has evaded police for over two years despite also being caught on CCTV attempting to break into a store with a child.

Alongside his children Jayda, 10, Maverick, nine, and Ember, seven, Phillips went missing from the New Zealand village of Marokopa on January 18, 2022, when he left his wife.

The dad-of-three has now been on the run for 30 months, with police unable to locate the man who they believe is hiding in remote bushland.

Authorities believe Phillips may have a number of refuges around the family’s former Marokopa home, after he was spotted several times on a crime spree.

Cops in New Zealand put out a £38,500 (NZ$80,000) reward for any information about Phillips’ or his three children’s whereabouts, as a major search operation continues.

“There’s obviously not the gold nugget… of this is where he is. We haven’t got that yet,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

“We have concerns for the welfare of the children who have been living in isolation for the past two and a half years, with no connection to others and without formal education and healthcare.”

He added that Phillips was armed and a risk to the community - who should not approach him.

The dad first vanished in September 2021 with his children and his truck was found abandoned at the beach. He later returned and said they had gone on a camping trip.

They disappeared for a second time in January 2022, and haven’t resurfaced since.

But he has been spotted a handful of times, including when he robbed a bank at gunpoint in the farming town of Te Kuit last year before fleeing on a stolen motorbike with a child.

Phillips was spotted again one month later, speeding in a stolen Toyota Hilux in August.

In November, Phillips was seen on CCTV trying to break into a store in Piopio, before he was reportedly seen earlier this month in Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel, Otorohanga - from where he successfully fled before police arrived.

Police suspect that someone has been helping the fugitives to stay hidden, and anyone with further information is urged to come forward.