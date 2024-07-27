'Naked blue man' who starred in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody

27 July 2024, 23:43 | Updated: 27 July 2024, 23:48

'Naked blue man' who starred in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody
'Naked blue man' who starred in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody. Picture: BBC/Olympics

By Christian Oliver

The actor dubbed the 'naked blue man' after he starred in a bizarre segment of Paris' Olympic opening ceremony has broken his silence after receiving criticism.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

French actor and singer Phillippe Katerine starred as the Greek god of wine Dionysus in a peculiar parody of Leonardo da Vinci's depiction of the Last Supper.

During Friday night's worldwide event, the famous painting showing Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles sharing a last meal before the crucifixion was reenacted with a group of drag queens and transgender models.

The artistic imitation appeared to offend many churchgoers, however, and was slammed by the Catholic Church in France.

But now Katerine has spoken out about the stunt, seemingly dismissing critics who believed the act to be blasphemous.

View of the Eiffel Tower light show for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games opening ceremony
View of the Eiffel Tower light show for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games opening ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Pouring rain wreaks havoc on Paris Olympics amid health concerns over River Seine safety as Team GB wins first medals

Read More: Celine Dion kicks off Paris Olympics in rain-drenched opening ceremony after France rocked by rail arson attacks

Speaking to French outlet BFM TV today, Katerine said: "It wouldn't be fun if there were no controversy. Wouldn't it be boring if everyone agreed on this planet?"

But many were left confused by Katerine's role, with some on social media confusing him for "a smurf" or "Igglepiggle" from children's programme In The Night Garden.

Due to Katerine's rather scantily clad blue attire where he sat on a bed of giant platter of fake fruits and other foods, others eventually identified the Greek god of wine and pleasure.

The scene also starred Drag Race icon Nicky Doll, who has appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World and now hosts France's version of the show.

The depiction was still severely criticised by many including the Catholic church in France who criticised the segment, with the Conference of French bishops releasing a damning statement.

It read: "This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore."

The Eiffel Tower light show for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony
The Eiffel Tower light show for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony. Picture: Alamy

But amid the perculari segment, a dazzling laser show that lit up the Eiffel Tower for two hours of unrelenting rain which ensured a sodden start for the opening ceremony.

The elements succeeded where alleged Russian spies and railway fires had failed, stealing the soul from the first Games opening ceremony to be staged outside a stadium in the 128-year history of the Olympic movement, sending fans and athletes scurrying for cover long before French president Emmanuel Macron declared the 33rd Games officially open.

Wholly appropriately given the weather conditions, water was at the centre of the audaciously-planned ceremony with 85 boats sweeping athletes from 205 delegations on a 6km journey down river from the Austerlitz Bridge to their disembarkation point outside the Trocadero.

Tugs, two-storey pleasure crafts and, in the case of Eswatini, a lurching speedboat, ferried the stoic competitors down the centre of the Seine. Forget the usual stories of condom shortages in the Olympic Village: this time, it could be seasickness tablets that are in short supply.

It is 100 years since the last Olympics were staged in Paris, and almost a quarter of a century more to the first in 1900, by all accounts a shambolic affair, in which competitors were plucked from the crowd, live pigeon-shooting was on the programme, and the winner of the long-distance hot air ballooning category was promptly arrested for landing in Russia without a passport.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Lebanon

Netanyahu says Hezbollah will pay ‘heavy price’ after Golan strike kills 11

Priti Patel joins Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat (bottom right), James Cleverly (top right) and Robert Jenrick in the race for Tory leader.

Priti Patel launches Tory leadership bid as former home secretary says it's 'time to put unity before personal vendetta'

New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head

New Manchester Airport video appears to show officers being attacked as family of kicked man issues 'plea for calm'

Israeli security forces and medics transport casualties at a site where a reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village in the Israeli-annexed Golan area

Ten teenagers dead in rocket attack on football pitch in Israeli-occupied Golan as IDF blames Hezbollah militant group

Italian high jump star Gianmarco Tamberi has issued a heartfelt apology to his wife Chiara Bontempi Tamberi

Italy's Olympic flagbearer apologises to wife after losing wedding ring in Seine during Paris 2024 opening ceremony

Giovanni Pernice’s ex Strictly partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on misconduct probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'

Giovanni Pernice’s ex partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on Strictly probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'

Flames leap above fire vehicles

California’s largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US west

Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot

Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot

Thousands gather for a march led by Tommy Robinson (right) and a counter-protest where former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (inset) was speaking

Nine arrested at Tommy Robinson rally as anti-racism protester is attacked and four emergency workers assaulted

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen win bronze (right) as cyclist Anna Henderson wins silver

Pouring rain wreaks havoc on Paris Olympics amid health concerns over River Seine safety as Team GB wins first medals

Clouds of smoke rise from the ground

Israeli airstrike hits school sheltering people in Gaza, killing at least 30

Palestinians walk on a makeshift market street following Israeli air strike in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

'At least 30 killed and 100 injured' in Israeli air strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced people

Motorists face travel chaos as travellers brace 'weekend of woe'

'Weekend of woe' as airports and ports brace for millions to set off on summer getaways

Passengers line up following delays on Eurostar

Travel chaos as quarter of Eurostar services cancelled for second day after vandals attack French high-speed rail lines

A makeshift tent camp

Israel orders evacuation of area designated as humanitarian zone in Gaza

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen have brought a bronze home for Team GB in the women's synchronised 3m springboard

Team GB wins first medal at Paris 2024 Olympics in women's synchronised diving

Latest News

See more Latest News

The families of four men have paid tributes after they were killed in a collision

Families pay tribute to four young men killed in horror crash after car leaves road and collides with tree
The endorsement for Kamala Harris was "entirely choreographed", says Professor Scott Lucas

Timing of endorsement for Kamala Harris from Obamas was 'entirely choreographed', claims professor
Election 2024 Trump Netanyahu

Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and offered optimism on Gaza ceasefire

Female doctor in medical mask and uniform check up condition of throat. Illness protection,

'Eureka moment' for scientists as common mouth bacteria found to 'melt' certain cancers

Three children who were killed in a house fire in East Ham, London have been named

Three children killed in east London house fire named and pictured as parents pay tribute

APTOPIX Idaho Wildfires

Air tanker pilot killed as US wildfires spread

Donald Trump reacts after July 13 assassination attempt

Trump struck by bullet during assassination attempt, FBI says

France was rocked by a series of attacks against railway lines early on Friday

Celine Dion kicks off Paris Olympics in rain-drenched opening ceremony after France rocked by rail arson attacks
Highs of 27C are coming this weekend

Heatwave on the way as temperatures to hit 27C this weekend - will your area get some sunshine?
The Park Fire burns along a road in California

Man arrested over California fire sparked by burning car pushed into gully

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit