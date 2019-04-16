Nancy Pelosi Issues US-UK Brexit Trade Deal Warning

Nancy Pelosi is visiting the UK and Ireland with members of the US Congress. Picture: PA

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that a hard border in Ireland would mean the US will not strike a "wide-ranging trade deal" with the UK.

Speaking at the London School of Economics, Mrs Pelosi warned that any weakening of the Good Friday Agreement "there would be no chance, whatsoever" of a US-UK trade agreement.

The Democratic Speaker went on to say that the Good Friday Agreement was not just a treaty, that it was "an ideal, it's a value. It's something that's a model to the world."

"First of all it is very hard to pass a trade bill in the Congress of the United States, so it's no given any way," she told the audience.

The Speaker is leading a Congressional delegation to Europe to learn more about the future of the UK and Ireland amid Brexit preparations.

Ms Pelosi also revealed that she had held talks with high-level British politicians, including the Prime Minister and the Labour leader.

She said that she had made it clear to both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn that “any harm to the Good Friday accords” would mean “no trade treaty.”

Brexit supporting President Trump, has previously said he is prepared to enter a “large scale” trade agreement with the UK.