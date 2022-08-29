Breaking News

NASA cancels Artemis 1 moon launch after hydrogen leak

NASA has cancelled Monday's launch. Picture: NASA

By Emma Soteriou

NASA has cancelled the launch of its latest moon rocket after a hydrogen leak.

The next opportunity for the rocket to be launched will be September 2, depending on how the engine bleed develops, the space agency said.

The rocket was due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, during a two-hour window after 1.33pm BST, but was called off by the launch director moments before.

Around 40 minutes prior to the planned take-off there was an "unplanned stop".

The unmanned flight marks the next chapter in putting humans back on the Moon. Picture: NASA

NASA explained: "The issue that came up was an engine bleed which couldn't be remedied but the rocket is currently in a stable configuration.

"It was mostly tanked but not completely tanked.

"Engineers are now working on a plan to continue gathering data about this particular engine and the bleed that didn't work out."

Engineers were working to rectify a temperature issue with one of the engines, after earlier tackling a liquid nitrogen leak during final lift-off preparations.

Similar leaks hindered NASA's countdown tests in April and June.

Engine problems meant the launch had to be postponed. Picture: NASA

NASA said the next opportunity to launch will be September 2. Picture: NASA

The Artemis 1 mission will see the first launch of the new 322ft (98m) tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which the agency says is the world's most powerful rocket to date.

It will take the Orion capsule, powered by the Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM), into the Moon's orbit.

The uncrewed flight marks the next chapter in putting humans back on the Moon, and is the first in NASA's Artemis programme.

There will be astronauts on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.

NASA expects the first Artemis astronauts to land on the Moon in 2025.