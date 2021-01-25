Breaking News

Nearly four in five of over-80s have received first Covid vaccine jab, Hancock says

By Nick Hardinges

Nearly four in five people aged 80 and above have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, Matt Hancock has announced.

The health secretary said he was "very proud" to confirm that the UK has given a jab to 78.7 per cent of all its over-80s.

However, he told the Downing Street coronavirus press briefing that supply remains "tight" due to the rate-limiting factor.

Mr Hancock was speaking alongside England's deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and deputy director of the national infections service at Public Health England (PHE) Dr Susan Hopkins.

The Cabinet minister also said progress towards vaccinating the top four priority groups by 15 February is "on track".

He confirmed that 6.6 million had now received a jab, more than one in nine of the adult population, and, in the last week, 2.5 million got a vaccine at a rate of more than 250 people per minute.

Mr Hancock told the briefing: "We're on track to offer everyone in the top four priority groups a jab by 15 February."

"There are more people on ventilators than at any time in this whole pandemic."



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the pressure on the NHS "remains huge". pic.twitter.com/tMJpRYK8iS — LBC (@LBC) January 25, 2021

In an attempt to clarify Prime Minister Boris Johnson's earlier comments about the government looking at "the potential" of easing lockdown measures within weeks, the health secretary said reaching such a decision is "difficult".

He highlighted that there were 37,000 people in hospital with Covid-19, which he said was "almost twice as many as at the first peak back in April".

Mr Hancock also noted there are "more people on ventilators than at any time in this whole pandemic".

He added: "The pressure on the NHS remains huge and we've got to get that case rate down. Of course I understand the yearning people have to get out of this.

"The thing is that we have to look at the facts on the ground and we have to monitor those facts.

"And of course, everybody wants to have a timeline for that, but I think most people understand why it is difficult to put a timeline on it because it's a matter of monitoring the data, and in fact, this is a state-contingent and not a time-contingent question."

This story is being updated...

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify