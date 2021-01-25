Breaking News

Nearly four in five of over-80s have received first Covid vaccine jab, Hancock says

25 January 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 17:56

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Nearly four in five people aged 80 and above have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, Matt Hancock has announced.

The health secretary said he was "very proud" to confirm that the UK has given a jab to 78.7 per cent of all its over-80s.

However, he told the Downing Street coronavirus press briefing that supply remains "tight" due to the rate-limiting factor.

Mr Hancock was speaking alongside England's deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and deputy director of the national infections service at Public Health England (PHE) Dr Susan Hopkins.

The Cabinet minister also said progress towards vaccinating the top four priority groups by 15 February is "on track".

He confirmed that 6.6 million had now received a jab, more than one in nine of the adult population, and, in the last week, 2.5 million got a vaccine at a rate of more than 250 people per minute.

Mr Hancock told the briefing: "We're on track to offer everyone in the top four priority groups a jab by 15 February."

In an attempt to clarify Prime Minister Boris Johnson's earlier comments about the government looking at "the potential" of easing lockdown measures within weeks, the health secretary said reaching such a decision is "difficult".

He highlighted that there were 37,000 people in hospital with Covid-19, which he said was "almost twice as many as at the first peak back in April".

Mr Hancock also noted there are "more people on ventilators than at any time in this whole pandemic".

He added: "The pressure on the NHS remains huge and we've got to get that case rate down. Of course I understand the yearning people have to get out of this.

"The thing is that we have to look at the facts on the ground and we have to monitor those facts.

"And of course, everybody wants to have a timeline for that, but I think most people understand why it is difficult to put a timeline on it because it's a matter of monitoring the data, and in fact, this is a state-contingent and not a time-contingent question."

This story is being updated...

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

Joe Biden signs order reversing Trump’s transgender military ban
Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Jake Skuse and Sage Willoughby all deny criminal damage

Four charged with toppling Edward Colston statue deny criminal damage
Matt Hancock is leading the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street press conference
Former US president Donald Trump

Trump emoluments lawsuits thrown out by US Supreme Court

Health secretary Matt Hancock will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference

Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's press conference and what is he set to say?
Moderna says its jab is effective against the UK and South African Covid variants

Moderna says its vaccine 'works against UK and South Africa Covid variants'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by UK ministers - but how would it work?
Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wine importer tells James O'Brien of post-Brexit red tape struggles

Wine importer tells James O'Brien of shocking struggles with post-Brexit red tape
Shadow schools minister: Williamson needs to stop 'failing' and vaccinate teachers

Shadow schools minister: Williamson needs to stop 'failing' and vaccinate teachers
James O'Brien's passionate response to Tory MPs who want schools to reopen

James O'Brien's passionate response to Tory MPs who want schools to reopen
The measures could impact all inbound travellers

Quarantine hotels are under 'active consideration' by Government, minister says
The caller warned LBC listeners of the impact the lockdown was having on children

Headteacher warns lockdown has 'trashed the prospects of an entire generation'
The Wandsworth resident was hit with the £150 fine

Outraged resident tells LBC council snooped in his rubbish then fined him £150

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London