Blow to Starmer as former top police office turns down job smashing gangs that run Channel migrant boat crossings

By Kit Heren

Sir Keir Starmer's plan to smash the criminal gangs that organise migrants' Channel crossings have been dealt a blow after a leading candidate for an important job said no.

Neil Basu, the UK's former head of counter-terrorism, had been tipped to run the Border Security Command under the new Labour government.

But he has confirmed that he has declined the offer to apply for the role.

Labour have faced questions over how they will reduce dangerous crossings over the Channel without the deterrent of the Rwanda plan, which Sir Keir scrapped immediately upon taking office.

His Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has pledged to strengthen the UK's Border Command as part of plans to cut illegal migration into the country.

Ms Cooper wants to find a leader for the organisation in the coming weeks - saying that she wants to identify a candidate who is used to working in complex environments such as senior policing, intelligence or the military.

But Mr Basu's decision not to take the job, said to be offering a salary of between £140,000 and £200,000 per year, represents a setback.

He told the Times: "I was a very proud cop and crown servant who was very proud to do a very long and hard job of defending this realm.

"This job is very important, but I am no civil servant."

Recently released Home Office figures show 419 people made the journey in six boats on Tuesday, suggesting an average of around 70 people per boat and taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 14,058.

This is 10% higher than the number recorded this time last year (12,772) and up 6% on the same period in 2022 (13,318), according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.

And Sir Keir warned the number of migrants crossing the Channel to the UK "can't be changed overnight".

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: "I have always said the previous government's Rwanda policy was a gimmick, it wouldn't be a deterrent.

"They argued, if I recall that even the passing of the legislation would be a deterrent. It clearly hasn't worked, wasn't going to work - we've had record numbers coming over this year.

"That unfortunately is what we've inherited - we can't change that overnight."

Pressed again on whether the situation will deteriorate before it improves, he added: "It can't be changed overnight. What we can do is set up our first steps straight away.

"The Border Security Command... will lead on smashing the gangs.

"I do not accept these are the only gangs that can't be brought down. I'm determined that our Border Security Command working with others will do so. That's why it's got such a rich mix of security and intelligence, alongside prosecutors, alongside law enforcement.

"And we will get on with the recruitment and setting up that Command at speed."