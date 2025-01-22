Netflix hikes prices for some subscribers despite users spiking over past three months

Netflix logo, sign at the entrance to the Netflix headquarters in Silicon Valley. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Netflix is set to hike prices for some of its subscribers again, despite earnings reaching record highs and adding millions more subscribers in recent months.

The streaming giant hosted the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match in November which it said became the most-streamed sporting event in history.

But it revealed it was going to be raising prices across most plans in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina.

In the US, the cheapest monthly plan with adverts will increase by one US dollar to 7.99 US dollars (£6.46).

Netflix told investors that it will "occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve" the platform.

It did not confirm whether there would be a similar price increase for UK subscribers.

Billboard advertising the Netflix spy thriller Black Doves, Glasgow, Scotland, UK, Europe. Picture: Alamy

The California-based business made 39 billion US dollars (£31.5 billion) in revenues over 2024, up from 33.7 billion US dollars (£27.3 billion) in 2023.

Its operating income soared to 10.4 billion dollars (£8.4 billion), from seven billion dollars (£5.7 billion) the year before, reaching a record high.

It ended the year with more than 300 million global subscribers after gaining about 19 million over the final three months of the year.

Netflix is behind the hit TV show Squid Game, which recently returned for its second season. Picture: Alamy

Popular series such as Bridgerton and Fool Me Once helped bolster the streaming platform after facing a slower start to 2024 following major actor and writers' strikes in the US.

Non-English language shows such as Korean drama Squid Game and Spanish film Society Of The Snow proved popular among subscribers, as well as the US crime drama series Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.

Netflix also said its newly-established live-programming roster was already reeling in viewers, including NFL games on Christmas Day, and that it had recently secured the US rights for the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031.

The heavily-hyped contest between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and 58-year-old two-time heavyweight champion Mike Tyson took place in front of 70,000 fans in Texas and millions more on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: "Netflix has proved its success is not waning - it is going from strength to strength and continues to be king of the streaming platforms.

"It's not a surprise that Netflix feels comfortable in raising prices. Customers love its content, so strike while the iron is hot and get them to pay more.

"Netflix has been spreading its wings to offer more diversified content. Sports and games now comfortably sit alongside films and TV shows, making Netflix a broader entertainment hub.

"It means there is something for everyone and the company clearly feels this is worth a higher monthly subscription price."