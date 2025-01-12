Meghan delays release of her Netflix show set in Southern California due to LA wildfires

The release of eight-part series With Love, Meghan, which will see the actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips, has been delayed. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The release of a new lifestyle and cooking show produced by the Duchess of Sussex will be postponed due to the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, Netflix has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Firefighters scrambled on Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have killed at least 16 people in California as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week.

Eight-part series With Love, Meghan, which will see the actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips, was set to be released in three days, on January 15.

But because of the ongoing devastation due to the wildfires in LA, the release of the show has now been delayed.

The show, which is focused on showcasing the beauty of her home state of California, will now premiere on March 4 instead of January 15.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said in a statement to Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix.

A description of the series on Tudum's website said: "Produced by Meghan, With Love, Meghan blends practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hugged residents and spoke to emergency crews at a meal distribution site for people affected by the fires on Friday.

Read more: Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance in LA as they comfort wildfire victims and first responders

Read more: LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

Harry and Meghan have met victims of the wildfires in LA on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The couple were seen handing out food parcels to those affected by the wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Centre on Friday.

The building is being used as an evacuation centre for the thousands who have been forced to flee their homes while the blaze rages on.

At least 11 people are confirmed to have died since the fires began.

Harry and Meghan consoled the Mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo, after having also spoken to emergency crews involved in the response.

Read more: Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

LIVE: Fresh evacuation order issued as LA wildfires continue to spread and governor calls for water shortage probe

Meghan speaking with victims of the fire. Picture: Getty

The couple were keen to offer up support in any way they could, the Mayor said, adding that they were "great people" with "great personalities".

"They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders," Mr Gordo said. "We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them."

The couple also spoke to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder chef Jose Andres.

Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo. Picture: Getty

WCK has pop-up locations around California, including at the Pasadena Community Centre, where the public and emergency crews can get free hot meals in the wake of the wildfires.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, some 90 miles from Los Angeles.

It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children's items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires.

They also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home, it is understood.

Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo. Picture: Getty

On Thursday they recommended a list of fire service charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support.

They said on their website: "In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more - affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

They added: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

"Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

"Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."