Meghan delays release of her Netflix show set in Southern California due to LA wildfires

12 January 2025, 22:08

The release of eight-part series With Love, Meghan, which will see the actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips, has been delayed.
The release of eight-part series With Love, Meghan, which will see the actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips, has been delayed. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The release of a new lifestyle and cooking show produced by the Duchess of Sussex will be postponed due to the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, Netflix has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Firefighters scrambled on Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have killed at least 16 people in California as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week.

Eight-part series With Love, Meghan, which will see the actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips, was set to be released in three days, on January 15.

But because of the ongoing devastation due to the wildfires in LA, the release of the show has now been delayed.

The show, which is focused on showcasing the beauty of her home state of California, will now premiere on March 4 instead of January 15.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said in a statement to Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix.

A description of the series on Tudum's website said: "Produced by Meghan, With Love, Meghan blends practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hugged residents and spoke to emergency crews at a meal distribution site for people affected by the fires on Friday.

Read more: Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance in LA as they comfort wildfire victims and first responders

Read more: LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

Harry and Meghan have met victims of the wildfires in LA on Friday.
Harry and Meghan have met victims of the wildfires in LA on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The couple were seen handing out food parcels to those affected by the wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Centre on Friday.

The building is being used as an evacuation centre for the thousands who have been forced to flee their homes while the blaze rages on.

At least 11 people are confirmed to have died since the fires began.

Harry and Meghan consoled the Mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo, after having also spoken to emergency crews involved in the response.

Read more: Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

LIVE: Fresh evacuation order issued as LA wildfires continue to spread and governor calls for water shortage probe

Meghan speaking with victims of the fire
Meghan speaking with victims of the fire. Picture: Getty

The couple were keen to offer up support in any way they could, the Mayor said, adding that they were "great people" with "great personalities".

"They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders," Mr Gordo said. "We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them."

The couple also spoke to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder chef Jose Andres.

Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo
Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo. Picture: Getty

WCK has pop-up locations around California, including at the Pasadena Community Centre, where the public and emergency crews can get free hot meals in the wake of the wildfires.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, some 90 miles from Los Angeles.

It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children's items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires.

They also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home, it is understood.

Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo
Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo. Picture: Getty

On Thursday they recommended a list of fire service charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support.

They said on their website: "In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more - affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

They added: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

"Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

"Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zoran Milanovic in front of an sign saying Hvala

Incumbent Milanovic secures overwhelming victory in presidential run-off

JD Vance speaking to people

Vance: People responsible for violence in Capitol riot should not be pardoned

Zoran Milanovic talks to the media

Milanovic wins overwhelming majority in presidential run-off, exit polls suggest

People wait for trains during industrial action by Avanti West Coast at Euston Station on January 2.

More disruptions threatened in fresh rail dispute as train managers begin five months of strikes

Water is dropped on the Palisades Fire by helicopter

Fire crews scramble to contain Los Angeles blazes before winds return

Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old.

Revealed: true story behind missing woman found alive and well more than 50 years later

Greenland PM has said ‘we are ready to talk’ after Trump refused to rule out a military invasion of the territory.

Greenland PM says ‘we are ready to talk’ as Trump refuses to rule out military invasion

Zeytin, a five-month-old gorilla, drinks milk at an Istanbul zoo

Young gorilla rescued from aircraft hold recovers at Istanbul zoo

The Whittington Hospital in north London has advertised for a corridor nurse amid huge pressures this winter.

NHS hospital posts job ads for 'corridor nurse' amid 'significant pressure in urgent and emergency care'

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers charged with murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

It will not be long before snow returns to the UK

Exact date snow bomb set to hit UK as weather maps reveal worst affected areas

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled Vladimir Putin a 'f***** idiot' in a scathing interview.

Boris Johnson slams 'f****** idiot' Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions as 'Russia's empire is over'

Booms on the sea around a damaged tanker ear the port of Taman

Russia forms emergency task force as Kerch Strait oil spill continues to spread

The wildfires raging through Los Angeles could be the costliest natural disaster in US history, California Governor Gavin Newsom has said.

LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as strong winds forecast to return

Elon Musk has praised a Labour MP who broke ranks with Keir Starmer on his grooming gangs inquiry stance.

Elon Musk hails 'integrity' of first Labour MP to break ranks with Keir Starmer over grooming gangs inquiry stance

Latest News

See more Latest News

A nurse working at Royal Oldham Hospital has been left in critical condition following a stabbing in Greater Manchester.

'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister following criticism from Molly Russell's father
The family of Aziz Zirat, who vanished while hiking in northern Italian mountains with his friend, has issued a heartbreaking statement as rescuers continue their search for the missing Brit.

Family of Brit who vanished hiking with friend in Italian mountains issues devastating statement as search continues
Emergency services attend the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Most

Six killed in restaurant fire in Czech Republic

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is scramble to ease market turmoil.

Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances
North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry

Police officer killed by lorry after stopping to help motorists in earlier road collision

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die
The fires continue to rage on

At least 16 dead as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze
LA death toll rises to 16

Fears grow as strong winds set to spell more disaster in LA - and death toll rises to 16

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News