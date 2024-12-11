Star of hit Netflix show Top Boy dead at 37 - months after revealing 'serious illness' diagnosis

José De la Torre. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Top Boy star José De la Torre has died at the age of 37 - just months after announcing he had been diagnosed with a serious illness.

The Top Boy star passed away on Thursday according to reports.

Hailing from Montilla in the Córdoba Province, Spain, the Netflix actor shared that he was suffering from an unspecified serious illness in June of this year.

His last Instagram post featured an image of him partying in the Canary Islands with friends - a photo that was uploaded to the platform six months ago.

He wrote: "The joy of arriving in the Canary Islands, seeing your friends, grabbing a mojito, and singing your heart out until you lose your voice.”

His breakout role, De la Torre stepped into the role of Iván during the show.

He became one of the show's main characters, released in 2019 and running for a total of two seasons.

Following news of his passing, singer Lolita Flores paid tribute to De la Torre online.

She wrote: “It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again, but I’ll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José.”

According to reports, his funeral was held in Montilla last Friday.

Before becoming a actor, the Netflix star made his name as an international fashion model.

He made his name in a host of domestic Spanish series, including Amar es para siempre (To Love is Forever) and Vis a Vis: El Oasis, and Servir y proteger (Serve and Protect) before stepping onto the show.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in for the star.

Cristina Castaño, who starred alongside the actor in Toy Boy, said she was "in shock" following the news.

One social media user wrote: "It can't be, I don't believe it".

Another friend of the star's, Marta Martinez-Bordiu, said: "My dear friend, you can't imagine how sad I am to receive such terrible news.

"It's not fair, you deserved more time, nobody enjoyed life like you, your energy, your light... you are a very special person, always happy and eager to have a good time and do things.

"It can't be true that I won't see you again and that we won't go out partying again. I'm going to miss you very much, my friend. I love you very much."