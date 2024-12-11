Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas puzzle? Put your brain to the test against Britain's top spies

GCHQ. Picture: GCHQ

By Alice Padgett

Secretive UK spy agency GCHQ has released its annual Christmas problem solving challenge.

Seven puzzles are contained in the UK spy agency's Christmas card, which features a map of the UK and Northern Ireland in a nod to this year's geography theme.

The brainteasers will test lateral thinking, ingenuity and intelligence. They are designed to be solved by children between the ages of 11 and 18.

Each of the seven puzzles have been masterminded by puzzle experts at GCHQ, Britain's signals intelligence agency.

For the first time, this year, there are three additional hidden elements in the pictures, for those who enjoy an extra challenge.

GCHQ’s Chief Puzzler, known only as Colin, said that "you do not have to be a genius or top of the class to solve them – you just have to be able to work in a team and embrace the mix of minds and approaches teamwork brings."

He also teased that there is a secret message in the following quote: "We are delighted to be launching the 2024 Christmas Challenge aimed at young people, and we hope you find this year’s set of puzzles as challengingly fun as ever."

Anne Keast-Butler, director of GCHQ, said: "Puzzles have always been at the heart of GCHQ, and the skills needed to solve them are just as relevant in 2024 as they were over 100 years ago.

"This year's challenge features seven puzzles, plus several hidden elements for those who want an extra test.

"The puzzles are aimed at teenagers and young people, but everyone is encouraged to give them a try - they might surprise you.

"The challenge has been designed for a mix of minds to solve, so is best tackled in groups of classmates, families or friends. Whether you have an analytical mind, a creative brain or prefer engineering, there's something for everyone."

Last year's card was downloaded 138,000 times by schools and members of the public.

This year's geography theme was inspired by the range of locations where GCHQ operates, including Manchester, London, Scarborough, Bude and Cheltenham, where its headquarters are located.

The brainteasers were created by a group of puzzling experts at the agency and are designed to challenge lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance.

For hints, see www.gchq.gov.uk/xmas2024