New Heathrow Scanners Mean We Won't Need To Take Liquids Out Of Bags

6 June 2019, 09:34

Security at Heathrow Terminal 5
Security at Heathrow Terminal 5. Picture: PA

Heathrow Airport is introducing new scanners which will mean liquids won't have to be removed at security.

The airport is spending £50million on the new equipment which shows a clear picture of a bag's contents.

The technology works similar to CT scanners used in hospitals, giving detailed 3D images which can easily be rotated and dissected by staff.

Heathrow chief operations officer, Chris Garton, said: "This cutting-edge kit will not only keep the airport safe with the latest technology, but will mean that our future passengers can keep their focus on getting on with their journeys and less time preparing for security screening."

These CT scanners he are already being used in the US, including Chicago's O'Hare airport and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson.

