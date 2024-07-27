New Manchester Airport video appears to show officers being attacked as family of kicked man issues 'plea for calm'

27 July 2024, 21:22

New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head
New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head. Picture: X/Twitter

By Christian Oliver

New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after nights of protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre after a viral video filmed on Tuesday showed an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, as a woman knelt beside him.

New footage filmed from a car park at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 now appears to show that officers were under attack moments before.

A group can be seen in the new video - originally obtained by Manchester Evening News - showing people standing close to a ticket machine as they are approached by police.

Three officers - one man and two women - can be seen walking through the group and towards a man dressed in light blue.

Read More: Four teens jailed over revenge murder of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Manchester, as heartbroken mother pays tribute

Read More: Police officer who kicked man in the head in Manchester airport under criminal investigation for assault

The male officer appears to then try and restrain the man and push his head down.

Another man from the group then gets involved and grabs the officer in an attempt to free the detained man.

The group and officers then exchange blows as the male officer is pulled to the ground.

The detained man in blue manages to break free from the female officer and punch her other female colleague.

Both women receive punches to the head with one ending up on the ground.

The male officer can then be seen wielding a Taser, directing it towards the male who appeared to punch him.

The man in blue who freed himself from police runs at the male officer from behind and throws a number of punches towards him.

The man in blue then drops to the floor, turning over onto his stomach and lying face down - at which point a woman can be seen kneeling down next to him.

The remainder of the new video has already been seen in Tuesday's footage where the officer appears to kick and then stamp on the man's head as he lies on the ground.

The family of a man who was kicked have since issued a "plea for calm" and urged people not to take part in any further protests, their MP has said.

Protesters hold placards during the demonstration against the Greater Manchester Police
Protesters hold placards during the demonstration against the Greater Manchester Police. Picture: Alamy
Activists hold signs as protestors gather at a demonstration against a video released from Manchester Airport in which GMP Firearms officers were seen using force
Activists hold signs as protestors gather at a demonstration against a video released from Manchester Airport in which GMP Firearms officers were seen using force. Picture: Alamy

Paul Waugh, the newly elected Labour MP for Rochdale, shared a statement written by the family urging people to give those involved "time to heal" and for "due process to take its course".

Mr Waugh shared an image of the family's statement on X on Saturday morning and wrote: "I have checked with the family of the Manchester Airport incident and this remains their latest message to all communities.

"They have issued a plea for calm and ask for no further protests - they want due process to take its course and urge everyone to respect their wishes.

"Yesterday's meeting in Rochdale made clear that this is a community that strongly believes in the rule of law, that the criminal justice system should follow the evidence wherever it leads, and that offenders should be punished appropriately.

"Those present also rightly stressed that the law should be applied equally to everyone - and that no one, particularly the police, should be above the law."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Friday that a Greater Manchester Police constable had been advised he was under criminal investigation for assault following the incident.

The officer was also served with a disciplinary notice to inform him he was being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards, including his use of force, a spokesman said.

On Wednesday, a large crowd protested outside Rochdale police station, reportedly shouting "GMP shame on you", while on Thursday, demonstrators blocked roads and tram lines which started outside Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham's office in central Manchester on Thursday.

Police said when responding to reports of an altercation at the airport, three of their officers were assaulted - including a female police constable who suffered a broken nose - and four men were arrested.

On Friday evening, GMP Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: "It is a source of profound regret that this week's incident at Manchester Airport has caused shock and upset in some of our communities.

"Throughout this week, senior officers have been meeting with community representatives to ensure their voices are heard and this will continue - we are at one with the best instincts of those engaged in appealing for calm.

"Whilst we are constrained in publicly releasing further information or footage about the incident due to the conduct and criminal investigations, we are committed to providing the fullest practical assistance to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Lebanon

Netanyahu says Hezbollah will pay ‘heavy price’ after Golan strike kills 11

Priti Patel joins Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat (bottom right), James Cleverly (top right) and Robert Jenrick in the race for Tory leader.

Priti Patel launches Tory leadership bid as former home secretary says it's 'time to put unity before personal vendetta'

Israeli security forces and medics transport casualties at a site where a reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village in the Israeli-annexed Golan area

Ten teenagers dead in rocket attack on footabll pitch in Israeli-occupied Golan as IDF blames Hezbollah militant group

Italian high jump star Gianmarco Tamberi has issued a heartfelt apology to his wife Chiara Bontempi Tamberi

Italy's Olympic flagbearer apologises to wife after losing wedding ring in Seine during Paris 2024 opening ceremony

Giovanni Pernice’s ex Strictly partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on misconduct probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'

Giovanni Pernice’s ex partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on Strictly probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'

Flames leap above fire vehicles

California’s largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US west

Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot

Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot

Thousands gather for a march led by Tommy Robinson (right) and a counter-protest where former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (inset) was speaking

Nine arrested at Tommy Robinson rally as anti-racism protester is attacked and four emergency workers assaulted

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen win bronze (right) as cyclist Anna Henderson wins silver

Pouring rain wreaks havoc on Paris Olympics amid health concerns over River Seine safety as Team GB wins first medals

Clouds of smoke rise from the ground

Israeli airstrike hits school sheltering people in Gaza, killing at least 30

Palestinians walk on a makeshift market street following Israeli air strike in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

'At least 30 killed and 100 injured' in Israeli air strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced people

Motorists face travel chaos as travellers brace 'weekend of woe'

'Weekend of woe' as airports and ports brace for millions to set off on summer getaways

Passengers line up following delays on Eurostar

Travel chaos as quarter of Eurostar services cancelled for second day after vandals attack French high-speed rail lines

A makeshift tent camp

Israel orders evacuation of area designated as humanitarian zone in Gaza

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen have brought a bronze home for Team GB in the women's synchronised 3m springboard

Team GB wins first medal at Paris 2024 Olympics in women's synchronised diving

The families of four men have paid tributes after they were killed in a collision

Families pay tribute to four young men killed in horror crash after car leaves road and collides with tree

Latest News

See more Latest News

The endorsement for Kamala Harris was "entirely choreographed", says Professor Scott Lucas

Timing of endorsement for Kamala Harris from Obamas was 'entirely choreographed', claims professor
Election 2024 Trump Netanyahu

Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and offered optimism on Gaza ceasefire

Female doctor in medical mask and uniform check up condition of throat. Illness protection,

'Eureka moment' for scientists as common mouth bacteria found to 'melt' certain cancers

Three children who were killed in a house fire in East Ham, London have been named

Three children killed in east London house fire named and pictured as parents pay tribute

APTOPIX Idaho Wildfires

Air tanker pilot killed as US wildfires spread

Donald Trump reacts after July 13 assassination attempt

Trump struck by bullet during assassination attempt, FBI says

France was rocked by a series of attacks against railway lines early on Friday

Celine Dion kicks off Paris Olympics in rain-drenched opening ceremony after France rocked by rail arson attacks
Highs of 27C are coming this weekend

Heatwave on the way as temperatures to hit 27C this weekend - will your area get some sunshine?
The Park Fire burns along a road in California

Man arrested over California fire sparked by burning car pushed into gully

Israel has hit out at Britain's decision

Israel hits out at Starmer for dropping Britain's challenge to international arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit