New Orleans mourns victims of New Years terror attack as hundreds gather to 'celebrate life'

The parents of one of the victims attend a vigil in their son's honour. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Mourners gathered in New Orleans last night to pay tribute to the 15 people who were killed when a terrorist ploughed into a crowd celebrating the new year.

Hundreds gathered to weep and dance at a vigil along the iconic Bourbon Street, with crosses and photos of the victims surrounded by candles, flowers and teddy bears.

The relatives of those killed held each other, some crying, at the vigil on Saturday night, but as a brass band began playing, the sorrow transformed into a celebration of life as the crowd snapped fingers, swayed and followed the music down the street.

At least 30 other people were injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former US Army soldier who proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group in online, launched the attack.

Police fatally shot Jabbar, 42, during a firefight at the scene of the deadly crash on Bourbon Street, famous worldwide for its festive vibes in New Orleans' historic French Quarter.

University Medical Centre New Orleans spokeswoman Carolina Giepert said 13 people remain in hospital, with eight people in intensive care.

Mourners react next to crosses memorializing the victims of the New Year's Day deadly truck attack and shooting along Canal Street near the intersection of Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Picture: Alamy

Cathy Tenedorio, who lost her 25-year-old son Matthew, said she was moved by the flood of condolences and kindness at Saturday's vigil.

"This is the most overwhelming response of love, an outpouring of love," she said. "I'm floating through it all."

New Orleans native Autrele Felix, 28, left a handwritten card beside a memorial for his friend Nicole Perez, a single mother who was killed.

"It means a lot, to see that our city comes together when there's a real tragedy," he said. "We all become one."

Some danced at the vigil, refusing to let the tragedy take away from what was supposed to be a time of celebration.

"Because that's what they were down here to do, they were having a good time," life-long New Orleans resident Kari Mitten said.

Mourners hold a vigil on Bourbon Street for the victims of the January 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 4, 2025. Picture: Getty

US President Joe Biden plans to travel to New Orleans with First Lady Jill Biden on Monday to "grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack".

William and Princess Kate have paid tribute to the British man killed in the New Orleans terror attack after it was revealed he was the stepson of the Prince's former royal nanny.

Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea, died from blunt force injuries during the New Year's Day attack in the French Quarter.

Writing on X, the royals said: "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

The Met Police confirmed Mr Pettifer's identity on Saturday as his family paid tribute.

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack. Picture: Alamy, PA

"He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," they said in a statement.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

"We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private."

Edward was the child of Charles Pettifer, an ex-Coldstream Guards Officer and Camilla Wyatt.

Mr Pettifer split from Ms Wyatt, eventually marrying Tiggy Legge-Bourke, 59.

Mrs Legge-Bourke was the nanny of royals Prince William and Prince Harry between 1993 and 1999.

The King is said to be "deeply saddened" by the Brit's passing, according to Palace sources.

The New Orleans coroner earlier released a list of 12 others killed in the attack:

Andrew Dauphin, 26, from Montgomery, Alabama

Kareem Badawi, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Brandon Taylor, 43, from Harvey, Louisiana

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, from Gretna, Louisiana

Matthew Tenedorio, 25, from Picayune, Mississippi

Nikyra Dedeaux, 18, from Gulfport, Mississippi

Nicole Perez, 27, from Metairie, Louisiana

Reggie Hunter, 37, from Prairieville, Louisiana

Martin Bech, 27, from New York City, New York

Terrence Kennedy, 63, from New Orleans, Louisiana

Elliot Wilkinson, 40, from Slidell, Louisiana

William Dimaio, 25, from Holmdel, New Jersey

One victim is still yet to be identified.