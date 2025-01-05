New Orleans mourns victims of New Years terror attack as hundreds gather to 'celebrate life'

5 January 2025, 09:42

The parents of one of the victims attend a vigil in their son's honour
The parents of one of the victims attend a vigil in their son's honour. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Mourners gathered in New Orleans last night to pay tribute to the 15 people who were killed when a terrorist ploughed into a crowd celebrating the new year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds gathered to weep and dance at a vigil along the iconic Bourbon Street, with crosses and photos of the victims surrounded by candles, flowers and teddy bears.

The relatives of those killed held each other, some crying, at the vigil on Saturday night, but as a brass band began playing, the sorrow transformed into a celebration of life as the crowd snapped fingers, swayed and followed the music down the street.

At least 30 other people were injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former US Army soldier who proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group in online, launched the attack.

Police fatally shot Jabbar, 42, during a firefight at the scene of the deadly crash on Bourbon Street, famous worldwide for its festive vibes in New Orleans' historic French Quarter.

University Medical Centre New Orleans spokeswoman Carolina Giepert said 13 people remain in hospital, with eight people in intensive care.

Read more: William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Mourners react next to crosses memorializing the victims of the New Year's Day deadly truck attack and shooting along Canal Street near the intersection of Bourbon Street in New Orleans
Mourners react next to crosses memorializing the victims of the New Year's Day deadly truck attack and shooting along Canal Street near the intersection of Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Picture: Alamy

Cathy Tenedorio, who lost her 25-year-old son Matthew, said she was moved by the flood of condolences and kindness at Saturday's vigil.

"This is the most overwhelming response of love, an outpouring of love," she said. "I'm floating through it all."

New Orleans native Autrele Felix, 28, left a handwritten card beside a memorial for his friend Nicole Perez, a single mother who was killed.

"It means a lot, to see that our city comes together when there's a real tragedy," he said. "We all become one."

Some danced at the vigil, refusing to let the tragedy take away from what was supposed to be a time of celebration.

"Because that's what they were down here to do, they were having a good time," life-long New Orleans resident Kari Mitten said.

Mourners hold a vigil on Bourbon Street for the victims of the January 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 4, 2025.
Mourners hold a vigil on Bourbon Street for the victims of the January 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 4, 2025. Picture: Getty

US President Joe Biden plans to travel to New Orleans with First Lady Jill Biden on Monday to "grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack".

William and Princess Kate have paid tribute to the British man killed in the New Orleans terror attack after it was revealed he was the stepson of the Prince's former royal nanny.

Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea, died from blunt force injuries during the New Year's Day attack in the French Quarter.

Writing on X, the royals said: "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

The Met Police confirmed Mr Pettifer's identity on Saturday as his family paid tribute.

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack
A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack. Picture: Alamy, PA

"He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," they said in a statement.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

"We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private."

Edward was the child of Charles Pettifer, an ex-Coldstream Guards Officer and Camilla Wyatt.

Mr Pettifer split from Ms Wyatt, eventually marrying Tiggy Legge-Bourke, 59.

Mrs Legge-Bourke was the nanny of royals Prince William and Prince Harry between 1993 and 1999.

The King is said to be "deeply saddened" by the Brit's passing, according to Palace sources.

The New Orleans coroner earlier released a list of 12 others killed in the attack:

  • Andrew Dauphin, 26, from Montgomery, Alabama
  • Kareem Badawi, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Brandon Taylor, 43, from Harvey, Louisiana
  • Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, from Gretna, Louisiana
  • Matthew Tenedorio, 25, from Picayune, Mississippi
  • Nikyra Dedeaux, 18, from Gulfport, Mississippi
  • Nicole Perez, 27, from Metairie, Louisiana
  • Reggie Hunter, 37, from Prairieville, Louisiana
  • Martin Bech, 27, from New York City, New York
  • Terrence Kennedy, 63, from New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Elliot Wilkinson, 40, from Slidell, Louisiana
  • William Dimaio, 25, from Holmdel, New Jersey

One victim is still yet to be identified.

Headshot of Costas Simitis

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis dies aged 88

The boy was lost in the wilderness for five days.

'A true miracle': Boy, 7, found after wondering 'lion-infested' wilderness in Zimbabwean park for five days

There is major travel disruption across the UK amid heavy snow

Major UK airports reopen runways as Britain's big freeze brings travel chaos amid heavy snow and -11C temperatures

Shrek and Donkey in Shrek 2

Donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy's iconic Shrek character dies aged 30

Trump Transition

Donald Trump appears with Italian prime minister at his Florida club

Candles and flowers left in tribute

New Orleans mourns truck attack victims with tears and dance

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza

Tragic 'cause of death' of Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena revealed after he's found dead at LA home

Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

NHS app

NHS app upgrade to give patients more choice over treatments as Labour makes bid to cut waiting times

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean protesters brave cold to demand Yoon arrest as deadline looms

Washington Post Cartoonist Resigns

Washington Post cartoonist quits after sketch of Bezos bowing to Trump rejected

NPS employees salute the hearse

Jimmy Carter’s coffin travels to Atlanta as 39th US president’s funeral begins

Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

US Presidential Medal of Freedom given to U2 frontman Bono and Denzel Washington

US Presidential Medal of Freedom given to U2 frontman Bono and Denzel Washington

Hundreds of contractor jobs to be cut following Labour scrapping the Rwanda asylum scheme

Hundreds of contractor jobs to be cut following Labour scrapping the Rwanda asylum scheme

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor says he will resign after talks on forming government fail

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in east London

Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in east London

Britain's big freeze grounds flights and causes travel chaos as heavy snow sees two major airports close runways

Britain's big freeze grounds flights and causes travel chaos as heavy snow sees two major airports close runways
Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

Jimmy Carter's six-day state funeral begins with motorcade through Georgia

Jimmy Carter’s six-day state funeral begins with motorcade through Georgia

Bono, Denzel Washington and Hillary Clinton among those set to receive Biden's Medal of Freedom award

Bono, Denzel Washington and Hillary Clinton among those set to receive Biden’s Medal of Freedom award
Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena.

Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

William and Kate pay tribute to British man killed in New Orleans terror attack

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer's 'Plan for Change' hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Lateness isn't just inconvenient - it's unacceptable

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

