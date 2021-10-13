Breaking News

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

13 October 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 15:20

People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass.
People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The NHS is investigating an issue with the Covid Pass on its app and website.

NHS Digital confirmed with LBC that the issue is ongoing and it is being investigated.

One person said on Twitter that the issue had prevented them from being able to get onto their flight.

This story is being updated

