Breaking News

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The NHS is investigating an issue with the Covid Pass on its app and website.

NHS Digital confirmed with LBC that the issue is ongoing and it is being investigated.

There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can. — NHS Digital (@NHSDigital) October 13, 2021

One person said on Twitter that the issue had prevented them from being able to get onto their flight.

This story is being updated