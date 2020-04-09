NHS staff will get "appropriate level of recognition," Dominic Raab tells LBC in press conference

9 April 2020, 18:06

By Fiona Jones

The Foreign Secretary confirmed to LBC's Westminster reporter Ben Kentish that NHS workers will receive an “appropriate level of recognition once we're through the worst of it.”

Ben pushed Dominic Raab to commit to giving frontline staff a "financial reward" for their incredible and selfless efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think all those in the frontline have done an amazing job," the Foreign Secretary said, reiterating from his initial speech that the government is rolling PPE out "at pace" for NHS workers.

"You're right there will be a moment when we formally recognise those in the frontline who have done so much to pull as through this very difficult period for our country."

Ben asked in which form the Foreign Secretary said rewards for NHS staff should take.

Dominic Raab told LBC's Ben Kentish that there will be a moment to recognise NHS workers
Dominic Raab told LBC's Ben Kentish that there will be a moment to recognise NHS workers. Picture: No 10

Mr Raab said while they are doing a great job, it is important to focus on getting through the coronavirus peak.

"I'd want to give it proper thought with all the other people government, but what I would say is I think we all recognise the enormous sacrifice they've made, how much it's done to help us.

"I'm sure they'll be the appropriate level of recognition at the right moment once we're through the worst of it."

Ben also pushed Sir Patrick Vallance for information on the surveillance study for the test that has been developed for Public Health England.

The Chief Scientific Adviser confirmed there is a surveillance study on the way but the results are not published.

"This will continue until we've got the right results and they're able to communicate them."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Dominic Raab says UK 'must keep going' with lockdown measures

Coronavirus: More celebrities say thank you to NHS staff for their work during pandemic

Coronavirus: Doctor who warned prime minister about PPE dies with COVID-19

Coronavirus: Timelapse video shows Bristol Nightingale hospital being built in a few days

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'continues to improve' in intensive care

The News Explained

What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?
The background you need to understand the coronavirus figures

UK coronavirus deaths: The important reason the figures are fluctuating so much
Police disperse a group of youngsters from a playground in Kent

Reporting social distancing: Should you report people not following lockdown rules?
The UK is lagging behind other countries in coronavirus testing

Why is the UK lagging behind other countries on coronavirus testing?
The government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?