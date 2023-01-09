Breaking News

Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

9 January 2023, 12:51 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 14:15

Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed.
Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed.

A representative for the Unite union said there was no detailed discussion pay and confirmed strikes by ambulance workers will go ahead on January 23.

The talks with Health Secretary Steve Barclay were described as ‘an insult’ and negotiations are said to have ‘gone backwards.’

Unite negotiator Onay Kasab said the Government told the union they would need to “justify” a payment through productivity.

The strike of ambulance workers will “absolutely” go ahead on Wednesday as a result, he said.

Read more: Charles and Camilla wish Kate happy birthday in show of unity as Harry accused of ‘hanging family out to dry’

Read more: Harry says he was ‘not invited’ on plane to Balmoral to see the late Queen before she died

Another strike will take place on January 23.

Mr Kasab accused ministers of focusing on productivity instead of pay which he said was "an insult" to his members.

Unite lead national officer Onay Kasab speaks to the media after a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay at the Department of Health in London, following industrial action over pay.
Unite lead national officer Onay Kasab speaks to the media after a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay at the Department of Health in London, following industrial action over pay. Picture: Alamy

Asked if a one-off payment had been mentioned in talks, he said he said: “No, no, all the Government are interested in is saying that in order to justify a payment we need to … come up with productivity in the NHS.

“That is absolutely ludicrous. This isn’t a factory we’re talking about, we’re talking about people who are working well beyond their contracted hours anyway just to get the job done because … they care so much.

“So, for the Government to be talking about productivity in exchange for a (payment) is an insult to every single one of our members.”

Other union representatives were slightly more positive following the meeting, with Unison's head of health Sara Gorton saying there had been some progress.

Health Sec Steve Barclay arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Dec 13.
Health Sec Steve Barclay arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Dec 13. Picture: Getty

But Ms Gorton added that there had been "no tangible commitments" and the scheduled walkouts would go ahead.

She said: "It was a very civil meeting. We did actually manage to talk about pay. We didn't get the tangible concessions that we might have hoped or that would enable us to call off the strikes later this week and next.

Ambulance workers hold Unison (public service union) placards at the picket outside the London Ambulance Service headquarters as thousands of ambulance staff and paramedics begin their strike in a dispute over pay and working conditions, Dec 21, 2022.
Ambulance workers hold Unison (public service union) placards at the picket outside the London Ambulance Service headquarters as thousands of ambulance staff and paramedics begin their strike in a dispute over pay and working conditions, Dec 21, 2022. Picture: Getty

"But it was definitely progress, we were in a room with the Secretary of State, talking about pay. I think he has asked for our help to help with the Treasury to make the case for investment in pay.

"We will certainly do that but we didn't get the tangible outcome that we were hoping for."

Meanwhile, the GMB union said no new cash offer was made by the government and nothing solid on pay for next year either.

Rows of unused ambulances are seen outside Kenton Ambulance Station during a strike over pay and conditions on December 21, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Rows of unused ambulances are seen outside Kenton Ambulance Station during a strike over pay and conditions on December 21, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

It means ambulance walkouts planned for January 11 and 23 are expected to go ahead.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week he wanted to have a “grown up, honest conversation with union leaders about what is responsible, what is reasonable and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry, William and Charles have all seen their popularity fall

Harry's popularity plummets to record low after incendiary interviews - but so does William's

Taylor Lewis, 29, (right) from reality series Teen Mom 2, has died aged 29

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis dies aged 29 as police investigate ‘potential homicide’

Brazilian protesters

Brazilian authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

The Queen 'would be turning in her grave'

Queen would be 'turning in her grave', says ex-comms secretary to the King, Kristina Kyriacou

Teacher Abby Zwerner shot at Richneck Elementary School

Teacher shot by six-year-old ‘as she tried to confiscate gun,’ parent reveals

Charles and Camilla wished Kate happy birthday today - after the series of explosive interviews by Harry

Charles and Camilla wish Kate happy birthday in show of unity as Harry accused of ‘hanging family out to dry’

Joe Biden

Biden flies in to Lopez Obrador’s new airport for summit

Rishi Sunak told Andrew Marr last year 'of course' he and his family use the NHS

‘Of course we use the NHS,’ Rishi Sunak told LBC - after staying silent over private healthcare

The Pope

Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

Young man with face mask relaxing in hot bath with foam

Cost of taking a hot bath to rise by 90% this year

The original Peter Pan novel by JM Barrie has been slapped with a trigger warning

Trigger warning slapped on ‘emotionally challenging’ Peter Pan by university in Scotland

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks in Planalto Palace after it was stormed by supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro

Hundreds arrested after Brazil’s Congress stormed by Jair Bolsonaro supporters

Young people will not be allowed to buy cigarettes.

End of the cigarette? Labour unveil plan to wipe out smoking by 2030 by banning sale of tobacco

Police have spent more than £66k on pride merchandise

UK police spend £66,000 on 'woke' rainbow LGBT merchandise

Emirati and Israeli flags

United Arab Emirates says it will teach school pupils about the Holocaust

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrej Babis

Czech ex-premier Andrej Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

Police in protective suits

German garages searched over suspected chemical attack plot

Harry and Meghan comp

'What difference would it make?': Harry suggests he and Meghan will never drop royal titles
Harry said he did not accuse his family of racism but unconscious bias

Prince Harry denies he and Meghan said royals were racist in Oprah interview

Prince Harry gave interviews ahead of the publication of his memoir 'Spare'

Harry says he was ‘not invited’ on plane to Balmoral to see the late Queen before she died

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg hailed at National Board of Review awards

Harry has criticised Camilla.

Harry brands Camilla 'the villain' as her 'need to rehabilitate her image' ended 'with bodies left in the street'
Taiwan China US

China holds large-scale military drills aimed at Taiwan

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan visit people gathered outside Windsor Castle in the wake of the Queen's death

Harry claims Meghan and Kate 'never got on' and that wife was 'stereotyped as biracial American actress'
Police clashed with protestors in capital Brasilia today

Brazil’s president Lula vows to punish 'vandals and fascists' who stormed Congress

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare
Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says caller accusing Meghan of 'destroying the monarchy'
Caller says she doesn't support junior doctors' strike

Caller: ‘I’m supposed to trust these people with my health and they harassed me!’

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit