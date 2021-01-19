Exclusive

Nick Ferrari challenges Dame Cressida Dick on whether Boris' bike ride was 'local'

19 January 2021, 08:56 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 09:12

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has told LBC people should “stay local” to exercise but added that “people exercise differently” when asked about Boris Johnson’s decision to go for a bike ride seven miles from his home.

When asked by Nick Ferrari about whether the Prime Minister was right to travel to the Olympic Park to ride his bicycle, Dame Cressida said: “It’s a relative term isn’t it, staying local, stay in your part of your city.”

But when Nick pointed out Mr Johnson was in a different police patch when he was spotted just over a week ago, she added: “People exercise differently, if you’re training for a marathon you’re going to run a long way.

“I think the point is not to get into the car and go somewhere else, we’ve had people driving 100 miles, 250 miles to go to a beauty spot, that is clearly not local exercise.”

READ MORE: Fears over new Covid-19 spike if people rely on 'vaccine coming to rescue'

READ MORE: Met police issue nearly £40k of Covid fines in east London in one weekend

The Prime Minister was seen in the east London park on a Sunday afternoon, cycling with members of his security detail.  

He has been accused of hypocrisy for travelling so far from his home after imposing sweeping Covid restrictions on others.

The commissioner added that while said that while the law does not stipulate how far you can go to exercise, “the guidance suggests and I’m sure 99 per cent of people understand this guidance, you should stay local, that means stay in your village or in your part of your city or your town."

She said: “Most people are doing their very best, we’re in the middle of a health emergency and almost everybody is the seeing the need to restrict their movements, stay at home, reduce social contacts and comply with the regulations, but there are some that aren’t.

“The challenge for the NHS is worse than ever, worse than perhaps ever in its history so I think it’s quite right that my officers are out there dealing with the people, the small minority who are failing to comply and on occasion issuing tickets or if they refuse to give their names and addresses as some people do they can be arrested.”

A witness who claimed to have seen My Johnson said: "He was leisurely cycling with another guy with a beanie hat and chatting while around four security guys, possibly more, cycled behind them."

Labour MP Andy Slaughter was among those to condemn him.

Mr Slaughter said: "Once again it is do as I say not as I do from the Prime Minister.

"London has some of the highest infection rates in the country. Boris Johnson should be leading by example."

The Government was engulfed in controversy last year when Mr Johnson's then chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, was accused of breaking lockdown rules, something Mr Cummings denied.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

A soldier holds a Taiwan national flag during a military exercise in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan troops stage drill aimed at repelling attack from China
The White House is seen from the Washington Monument (Jon Raedle/AP)

Busy in-tray awaits incoming US president Joe Biden

The Trumps have largely been out the public eye since the storming of the Capitol on January 6

Melania Trump says 'violence is never justified' in final address as First Lady
Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the US Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Alex Brandon/AP)

Joe Biden to unveil immigration bill on first day in office

People are being urged to keep following Covid-19 rules amid warnings the population could start relaxing their guard as the vaccine becomes increasingly available

Fears over new Covid-19 spike if people rely on 'vaccine coming to rescue'
Donald Trump has reportedly given the green light to lift the travel ban

Donald Trump 'to lift Covid travel bans' on arrivals from UK, Europe and Brazil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue
Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'
Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid
Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine
Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London