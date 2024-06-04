The Farage Factor: Nigel mobbed as he promises to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches MP bid in Clacton

Nigel Farage has launched his MP bid in Clacton-on-Sea. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has promised to be a "bloody nuisance" as he launched his campaign to be the MP for Clacton-on-Sea, after he announced his plans to stand yesterday.

At a rally attended by hundreds in the Essex seaside town, the Reform UK leader also said the Tories deserved to be punished for their betrayal over Brexit.

"We made an offer to the British people, we could get back our independence and control of our borders.

"But what has happened? The Conservatives have betrayed that trust. They've opened up the borders to mass immigration like we've never seen before.

"And they deserve to pay a price for that, a big price for that."

Reform Leader, Nigel Farage in the Moon and Starfish with Richard Tice. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage U-turned on his previous suggestion he would not stand in this General Election, opting to fight in Clacton and being installed as Reform leader in place of Richard Tice.

On Tuesday, the former UKIP leader said he would be a "bloody nuisance" in Westminster if he succeeds in becoming an MP at his eighth attempt.

In his first major public speech since announcing his candidacy on Monday he addressed the crowd at Clacton Pier.

Shouts from the crowd included "get 'em Nige" and "we love you Nigel".

The new Reform leader announced yesterday that he will be standing in the election as a candidate for the Reform Party in Clacton On Sea. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage said the General Election was already effectively over: "That breach of trust from the Conservatives means they are finished, they are done.

"We are going to get a Labour government. Whether you like it or not, we are going to get a Labour government - the question is, who is going to be the voice of opposition?"

"A Labour government won't make any real changes at all, we need radical surgery in this country," he said.

Mr Farage had previously suggested he could be open to talks with the Tories, but suggested he could not work with them in their current form.

Nigel Farage enters election race as he announces he will stand in Clacton

The former UKIP leader made his candidacy announcement at a press conference in south-east London on Monday afternoon, saying he wants to lead a "political revolt".

The 58-year-old has tried to become an MP on seven occasions between 1994 and 2015.

Most recently he was defeated in the 2015 general election for the seat of South Thanet in Kent by Conservative opponent Craig Mackinlay.

