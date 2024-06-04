Kanye West sued by ex-assistant who claims rapper bombarded her with explicit images and masturbated in front of her

Lauren Pisciotta alleges the rapper sent her lewd texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Kanye West has been accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit brought against him by his former assistant who alleges the rapper bombarded her with explicit messages, sexual videos and photos.

Listen to this article

Lauren Pisciotta also alleges the 'Heartless' singer masturbated and performed sex acts while on the phone with her, according to US media.

She also said, on one occasion, he locked her in a room on his private plane and masturbated in front of her.

She also claims the rapper was fixated on the penis size of her former boyfriends.

West is yet to respond to any of the allegations made against him.

Pisciotta says West masturbated in front of her in a room on a private plane. Picture: Instagram

According to court documents, Pisciotta was hired in July 2021 when she ran a successful OnlyFans profile and they collaborated together on three songs on his album Donda, according to TMZ.

She described how a year later West asked her to stop using OnlyFans, offering her a yearly salary of $1million (£780,000) if she agreed, which she did.

Pisciotta was later promoted to Chief of Staff for his various companies and her salary increased to $4m (£3.14m).

In October 2022, Pisciotta claims she was fired and offered a $3m (£2.35m) severance package, which she accepted but alleges never recieved.

She’s suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.

She is also suing West and his Yeezy businesses for fraud, unpaid wages, and intentional infliction of emotion distress.

West has to respond to any of the allegations. Picture: Alamy

The lawsuit comes one month after it emerged that West was being sued for racial discrimination by a former security guard.

In 2022, the rapper was accused of sharing an explicit image and videos of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian while he was still married to her.

West has also made headlines over the past year or so for his various outings with his current wife, Bianca Censori.

The couple were banned by a Venetian boat rental company last year after the couple were accused of indecent exposure.

West and Censori were pictured enjoying a rental boat in the Italian city last summer, with one photo showing West's bare buttocks and another showing Censori kneeling into his lap.

West and Kim Kardashian were married between 2014 and 2022 and the high-profile couple had four children together – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Picture: Getty

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi, who provided the boat to West and Censori, have said the couple are "no longer welcome" after the incident.

Photos of the couple on public outings have prompted concern among Censori's friends and family, with some reportedly concerned that she is being 'controlled'.

Sources close to Censori - an Australian architect - have suggested the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, allegedly chooses what food she eats and what clothes she is allowed to wear.

West has also faced public backlash for rants, including anti-Semitic posts on social media, which have resulted in former fans turning away from the star, and the termination of lucrative contracts with big brands such as GAP and Adidas.

