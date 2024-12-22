Nigel Farage offers to help UK ambassador Lord Mandelson win over Trump on tariffs

Nigel Farage said he is prepared to use Reform as a bridge to support UK-US relations. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Nigel Farage has offered to help Lord Mandelson win over Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after Lord Mandelson said he was prepared to use the Reform UK leader as a "bridge" to maintain the US-UK special relationship.

The former business secretary and EU commissioner for trade was appointed by Sir Keir Starmer as the UK's ambassador to the US, to attempt to persuade him against going to war with Britain on tariffs.

Yet historically they have a frosty relationship.

Mr Trump's campaign chief Chris LaCivita called Lord Mandelson a "moron", when comments were unearthed, with the Labour grandee calling the soon-to-be president a "white supremacist".

Speaking to The Telegraph on Sunday, Mr Farage said he would be “happy” to act as a “bridge” to Mr Trump given how important the relationship with the US was to Britain.

Mr Farage remains friends with both men and went to the US for talks with Mr Musk last week.

Read More: Chris Packham tells LBC the RSPCA is 'propping up the meat and dairy industry' as he quits animal charity

Read More: 'Fly little angel': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack

When asked if he was prepared to help Lord Mandelson, Mr Farage said: “Our relationship with the USA is by far our most important.

"If it helped the national interest I would be happy to act as a bridge.”

Lord Mandelson indicated his willingness to put political differences aside with the Reform leader, when speaking on a podcast last month, when he was the favourite person to become the next US ambassador.

Speaking on his Times podcast, the Labour grandee said: “If I were the Government here, I’d be asking the embassy in Washington DC to find out who his [Musk’s] other British friends are.

"Who are they all? They have got to be used as a bridge to Musk. And so that’s what I would do. Swallow your pride, find out who his friends are and try to get into those networks. You cannot just continue this feud indefinitely. You’ve got to get over it.”

He added: “I would include Nigel Farage. You can’t ignore him. He’s an elected MP.”

Lord Mandelson made the comments in November – when he was favourite to be US ambassador.

Its the first time in decades that a political appointment has been made to the ambassadorship.

He was said to be a safe pair of hands, according to government sources, who thought his political and business experience would be of use in Trump's White House.

In response to his appointment, the New Labour architect said on Friday: “We face challenges in Britain but also big opportunities and it will be a privilege to work with the Government to land those opportunities, both for our economy and our nation’s security, and to advance our historic alliance with the United States.”

Sir Keir said: “The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength.”

Lord Mandelson will replace Dame Karen, a career diplomat who has forged close links with the Trump transition team, in January following the presidential inauguration.