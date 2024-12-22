'Fly little angel': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack

22 December 2024, 11:34 | Updated: 22 December 2024, 11:43

The nine-year-old boy killed in the attack has been pictured.
The nine-year-old boy killed in the attack has been pictured.

By Henry Moore

The nine-year-old boy killed when a car ploughed through a crowd at a German Christmas market on Friday has been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

André Gleißner died alongside four adult women when a car drove through a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday night.

The women, aged 45 to 75 were also killed in the vicious attack, with a further 200 injured.

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006, is being held on suspicion of the attack and appeared in court on Saturday night.

Germany was warned "four times" about the extremist views of the Magdeburg car attack suspect, Saudi Arabian officials say.

Abdulmohsen has been charged with five counts of murder and a slew of attempted murder charges.

Read more: Christmas market attack suspect appears in court as Germany probes Saudi warnings

Andre was killed when a car ploughed into a crowd in Germany.
Andre was killed when a car ploughed into a crowd in Germany.

Writing on Facebook, André’s heartbroken mother, Désirée, wrote: “Let my little teddy bear fly around the world again. André didn't do anything to anybody. He was only with us on earth for nine years. Why you? Just why?

“I don't understand. Now you are with grandma and grandpa in heaven. They missed you very much, as much as we miss you here now. You will always live in our hearts. I promise you that.”

Hundreds of thousands of people paid tribute to the little boy under the post, with one person who knew the family writing: “It's incomprehensible. André was just a little angel to everyone. He has enriched so many people in his short life with his kind nature and so much zest for life.

The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market
The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market.

“'My deepest sympathy to his wonderful family I wish you all a lot of strength and togetherness. I'm thinking about you guys.”

Another wrote: “Desiree I don't know words can help right now, we are shocked. I wish you a lot of strength and I'm hugging you so tight.”

While a third heartbroken commenter said: “Our thoughts are with you. Fly little angel, you will not be forgotten! We wish you lots of strength during this difficult time! Feeling overwhelmed, our thoughts are with you guys.”

The women killed in the attack have not yet been named but are aged 45, 52, 67 and 75.

Five Dead And 200 Injured After Car Plows Into Magdeburg Christmas Market In Terror Attack
Five Dead And 200 Injured After Car Plows Into Magdeburg Christmas Market In Terror Attack.

Abdulmohsen reportedly described himself as an ex-Muslim, was a vocal supporter of the German far-right AfD party and shared dozens of posts online criticising Islam.

He also is reported to have accused the German authorities of failing to combat the “Islamism of Europe”.

Far-right protests took place in Magdeburg on Saturday night with groups holding “Remigration now!” signs.

Speaking on Saturday, the region's minister confirmed Taleb A held "Islamophobic views" while some outlets have reported he tweeted about "murdering Germans."

The man accused of killing five at a German Christmas market.
The man accused of killing five at a German Christmas market.

Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, told reporters the suspect has been practising medicine in Bernburg, about 23 miles (36km) south of Magdeburg.

The car used in the attack was a rental vehicle registered to Munich.

Hundreds gathered in the German town on Saturday night, as a candle-lit vigil was held to honour the five victims of the vicious attack.

Magdeburg suspect contacted journalist before Christmas Market attack

In attendance was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had visited the site of the attack earlier in the day.

Elsewhere in the town, far-right protestors gathered, demanding "remigration now."

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

Visiting the site of the attack on Saturday, Scholz branded it a "terrible, insane act."

He said there is “no place more peaceful and cheerful than a Christmas market,” and warned the "full force" of the law will come down on the alleged attacker.

"What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality.

"We have now learned that there are over 200 who were injured. Five have died so far, an incredible number, almost 40 are so seriously injured that we have to be very worried about them."

