'He has a slightly different view to me' - Nigel Farage tells LBC he is 'in talks' with Elon Musk after row

26 January 2025, 11:40 | Updated: 26 January 2025, 12:10

Nigel Farage has told LBC that he spoke with Elon Musk in Washington during Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.
Nigel Farage has told LBC that he spoke with Elon Musk in Washington during Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

By Josef Al Shemary

Nigel Farage has told LBC that he spoke with Elon Musk during Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington on January 20, including about far-right convicted fraudster Tommy Robinson.

Farage told Lewis Goodall on LBC that he and Musk are now "in talks" after their row but admitted "there are things that we don't agree on".

Central to those disagreements was Farage's leadership of Reform UK and whether Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, should be released from prison where he is serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

The row erupted when Musk, writing on X earlier this month, said Farage "doesn't have what it takes" to lead Reform UK and called for Robinson's release.

Farage refused to join Musk’s calls to release Robinson from prison, saying the far-right convicted fraudster is "not right" for Reform UK.

Speaking to LBC, Farage added: "I have my own view (on Tommy Robinson) and I've shared it.

"He has a slightly different view to me, as many Americans do. I'm gonna do what I like. I'm leading a political party that is making enormous progress".

'Free speech should be able to offend many': Nigel Farage response to LBC listener

The row began when Elon Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and declared: "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes."

He then appeared to endorse Rupert Lowe, one of the party’s five MPs, as a replacement.

Mr Farage said: "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."

Musk shared a call on X to "free Tommy Robinson."

But Farage said: "He sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs. But of course, the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court. We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need."

As recently as Christmas, Musk was reportedly pondering a $100m donation to Reform through the UK branch of Tesla.

Nick Candy, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
Nick Candy, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Read more: Nigel Farage tells LBC he doesn't want 'war' with Elon Musk and he plans to 'mend fences' at Trump's inauguration

Read more: Reform UK set to gain the most from Labour voter remorse, poll for LBC shows

Earlier this month, Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "I have no desire to go to war with Elon Musk - I’m a huge admirer."

"There is no way I’m going to fall out - but equally I wasn’t going to be moved."

"I’ve never wanted my parties to have anything to do with extremism," he added.

Earlier this month, Farage said that losing Musk's support would harm Reform UK, especially with younger voters as he "makes Reform look cool".

Nigel Farage responded saying he was a huge admirer of Elon Musk
Nigel Farage responded saying he was a huge admirer of Elon Musk.

Farage also spoke to LBC about Donald Trump's comments on Keir Starmer, in which he said he has a "very good relationship" with Starmer, and that the PM is doing a "very good job" despite their political differences.

Farage said: "Look, he's being very, very polite. We are very, very lucky not just to have an incoming president that's an Anglophile, but actually many, many members of the cabinet are strong Anglophiles as well.

"So we have a big, big opportunity here. Mercifully, the relationship's been saved.

"Had the Chagos island surrender of sovereignty gone through before the inauguration, I don't think there would have been any way back for the next four years".

