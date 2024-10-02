Sadiq Khan's 'night czar' Amy Lamé to stand down after criticism of London's faltering nightlife

2 October 2024, 17:43

London Night Tzar Amy Lame At London Bridge Station
London Night Tzar Amy Lame At London Bridge Station. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

London’s ‘night czar’ is set to resign after eight years in the role amid growing criticism of the capital's nightlife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sadiq Khan’s night czar Amy Lamé, who earns £132,846 per year, will stand down at the end of this month.

Ms Lamé, who was appointed in a bid to promote London's clubs and bars, is tasked with fostering and building 'partnerships' around the world.

Ms Lamé, who was the first person to hold the role created by Sadiq Khan, said it was “the right time” to “move on” but added it had been “a real privilege to serve Londoners”.

Read more: England and Wales lose 50 pubs per month in first half of 2024, data shows

She has been subject to a slew of criticism since taking on the role, with detractors pointing towards her failure to prevent the wave of closures affecting clubs and bars in London in recent years.

Much of the criticism has focused on her salary, which many have said is too high given the current state of the city’s nightlife.

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan. Picture: Getty

It’s unknown if Ms Lamé will be replaced by a new night czar when she departs in November.

Ms Lamé said: “It has been a huge honour to be London’s – and the UK’s – first-ever night czar, but after eight years I believe that it is the right time for me to move on.

“It has been a real privilege to serve Londoners and deliver for the mayor, and I’m deeply proud of what has been achieved in the face of so many challenges.

“Boroughs are planning for life at night for the first time with dedicated night time strategies, the innovative Women’s Night Safety Charter has ensured thousands of organisations prioritise the safety of women, the Agent of Change is protecting venues from development, four in five of London’s night workers are receiving the London Living Wage and I’ve worked alongside hundreds of venues to support them in their hours of need.

“Cities across the UK and the world have created their own champions for life at night in recent years, and it’s been inspiring to work alongside them.

“Despite the ongoing challenges that it faces, I know that London’s life at night will continue to evolve and I look forward to seeing the work that has already started to deliver the mayor’s manifesto pledges, as I begin my next chapter.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to Ms Lamé ahead of her departure.

Revellers enjoy a night out.
Revellers enjoy a night out. Picture: Getty

Mr Khan said: “I’d like to thank Amy for everything that she’s done as the capital’s first-ever night czar.

“She has worked hard to help London’s nightlife through huge challenges, including the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, and I know she will continue to be a key part of the industry going forward.”

Recent figures suggest more than 1,000 bars and clubs have closed their doors since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Londoners took to social media, highlighting the sorry state of the city’s nightlife with the hashtag #LameLondon.

The hashtag, which aimed to mock Ms Lamé, began circulating in a bid to raise awareness of London's crumbling nightlife.

It came after Sadiq Khan claimed London is the world’s greatest 24-hour city.

Fifty Pubs Per Month Close In England and Wales Due to Economic Pressure
Fifty Pubs Per Month Close In England and Wales Due to Economic Pressure. Picture: Getty

The trending hashtag, which highlights the flagging state of the capital's party scene, saw users add their two cents to the debate, with one user describing the capital's nightlife as "nonexistent".

He continued: "We are a country of busybodies, killjoys and curtain twitchers. #lamelondon"

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said night-time industries across the country have faced huge challenges in recent years, which the mayor and ‘night czar’ have supported firms through.

They added: “Last year London’s hospitality industry sales outpaced the rest of the UK.

"They know challenges remain and will continue to do all they can to protect and support venues across the capital and help new ones to open, stand up for the 1.3m Londoners who work evenings and nights to ensure better pay and conditions, and put women’s safety at the heart of our work.”

Ms Lamé has defended the need for a night czar in the past.

XOYO, London
XOYO, London. Picture: Getty

Writing in the Independent, she said: “I was disappointed to read reports in other newspapers questioning the necessity of London having a night tsar, a job that enables me to support and supercharge the capital’s life at night, and one that I have held since 2016.

“Our capital’s world-renowned nightlife is integral to our economic and social life.

“There’s no denying that it has faced huge challenges in recent years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, Brexit, the cost of living crisis, rising rents and business rates, and staffing shortages.

“I’ve been working closely with businesses, venues, boroughs and Londoners to support them throughout these challenges, and I’m delighted that London’s hospitality industry sales outpaced the rest of the UK last year.”

She added: “I was instrumental in supporting the plans to retain Printworks, an events venue in Rotherhithe that takes its name from the building’s former use, as a permanent cultural space”.

A giant poster of Diego Maradona is displayed on a balcony of the presidential palace in Buenos Aires

Diego Maradona’s remains can be moved to public mausoleum, court rules

Liverpool Street Station concourse

UK’s busiest train station to shut for eight days this Christmas as diversion routes revealed

Exclusive
James Cleverly tells LBC Israel 'has the right' to strike Iranian missile launch sites.

Israel ‘has the right’ to strike Iranian missile launch sites, Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly says

Keir Starmer has reiterated the UK's support for Israel

Starmer says Israel has right to self-defence from Iran's 'unacceptable aggression' as he calls for 'restraint'

Israeli military and people look at a damaged school building

Eight Israeli soldiers killed during fighting in southern Lebanon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon vows to ‘thrill’ fans in first book with author Harlan Coben

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer

Rich Homie Quan

Rapper Rich Homie Quan died from accidental drug overdose, tests show

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pays back over £6,000 of gifts received since becoming Prime Minister amid donations row

Russia Journalists Arrested

Four Russian journalists go on trial accused of working for Navalny foundation

Footage from one road-user showed a row of vehicles in the hard shoulder with their hazard lights on

'Massive' pothole on M25 'takes out' 20 cars in morning rush hour causing five-mile queues

Lara (left) and Rita (right) were among those fleeing Lebanon

Brit fleeing Lebanon warzone describes fear of 'missiles coming towards me' as families touch down at Heathrow

Lord Alli is a major donor to Keir Starmer and other top Labour ministers

Labour peer Lord Alli at centre of Starmer freebies row under Lords investigation for possible code breaches

A car moves along the shore in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Krathon heads for Taiwan

Chris Kaba was shot dead by a police marksman in 2022

'No justification' for 'angry' police officer to shoot Chris Kaba, court hears, as murder trial begins

The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges

Prosecutors call for 15-year sentence for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

Copenhagen Police investigate two explosions near the Israeli embassy

Three arrested after explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Teachers Fiona Elias (left) and Liz Hopkin (right) were injured at the school on 24 April

Teachers stabbed by pupil in Ammanford school stabbing thought they would die, court hears

The defendant Christian B, in court

Prosecutors seek 15-year term for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

The collision took place on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in Reading

Girl, 4, killed after being hit by minibus in Reading

Sunshine is set to return after the wet weather of recent weeks

Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

Keir Starmer meets Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

Keir Starmer says he wants 'to make Brexit work' with 'positive' UK-EU relationship

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames during a third day of a wildfire, in Sofiana village,

Greek firefighters make progress in taming deadly forest blaze burning for days

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex

Pilot involved in Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men appeals for flying licence to be reinstated
One of Britain's most wanted men, Jamie Stevenson, has been jailed for 20 years

Fugitive crime boss jailed for 20 years over plot to smuggle 100million cocaine in banana boxes

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

