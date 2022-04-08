Night Tube to return on Jubilee line next month as London bounces back from pandemic

The Night Tube will return to the Jubilee line next month. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Night Tube services will return on the Jubilee line at weekends as the Underground continues to recover from the Covid pandemic.

The track, which snakes from Stanmore in North West London to Stratford in East London, will see the service restored from May 21.

It adds to those already up and running on the Central and Victoria lines, with the Northern and Piccadilly lines set to enjoy a night service from the summer.

Nick Dent, London Underground's Director of Customer Operations, said: "The return of Night Tube on the Jubilee line, along with the Piccadilly and Northern lines later in the summer, will be a boost to the night-time economy and help our customers travel around London overnight at weekends.

"London is a global destination and we are proud to be doing our part to help people to safely and enjoyably benefit from the best of its world-leading night-time economy."

The services run throughout Fridays and Saturdays.

It was suspended in March 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak shut down the economy, leaving people working from home and in less need to travel on the Tube.

The closure was criticised over concerns about people's safety getting around London late at night and worries about its impact on the city's nightlife and culture.

London had 1.6m people who worked regularly at night before the pandemic, TfL said - a third of all workers in the capital.