Nine children in hospital after 'chlorine leak' at London swimming pool

Nine children have been taken to hospital after a chemical leak at a swimming pool in north London.

Vale Farm Sports Centre, on Watford Road in Wembley, has been evacuated as a "precaution", the Metropolitan Police said.

London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.34pm today (29 August) to reports of a chlorine leak on Watford Road, Wembley.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

"We treated nine children and two adults at the scene before taking them all to hospital."

A statement on Vale Farm Sports Centre's website said the pool "remains closed until further notice".