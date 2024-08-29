Nine children in hospital after 'chlorine leak' at London swimming pool

29 August 2024, 16:43 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 16:45

Nine children were taken to hospital
Nine children were taken to hospital. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Nine children have been taken to hospital after a chemical leak at a swimming pool in north London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vale Farm Sports Centre, on Watford Road in Wembley, has been evacuated as a "precaution", the Metropolitan Police said.

London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.34pm today (29 August) to reports of a chlorine leak on Watford Road, Wembley.

Read more: Head chef of luxury restaurant left in 'critical condition' after Notting Hill Carnival attack

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

"We treated nine children and two adults at the scene before taking them all to hospital."

A statement on Vale Farm Sports Centre's website said the pool "remains closed until further notice".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boy, 17, found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton after stalking and repeatedly stabbing schoolgirl alleyway

Boy, 17, found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton after stalking and repeatedly stabbing schoolgirl in alleyway
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured in March, as divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete

Contract approved for Baltimore bridge rebuild after deadly collapse

Residents left homeless by Dagenham apartment fire slam authorities' 'utter failure' amid building's 'known safety issues'

Residents left homeless by Dagenham tower block fire slam authorities' 'utter failure' amid building's 'known safety issues'
Bill Barnett, left, grandfather of Darin Taylor Hoover, and Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump place their hands over their heart after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the U

Cemetery official ‘pushed’ in Trump staff altercation will not press charges

Police stand guard on a closed roadside after another deep sinkhole appeared a week after a woman fell into a sinkhole when a sidewalk caved in in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia intensifies search for Indian tourist who fell into sinkhole

The man hit the waitress with a plate

Nando's waitress hit with plate recounts 'unprovoked' attack as she says she feels 'let down' by Met Police

The Viking ship replica, called Naddodd, as it was found after capsizing off Norway’s coast

American archaeologist dies after Viking replica ship sinks off coast of Norway

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, admitted killing Neil Shadwick after taking his scooter

Woman who stole man’s mobility scooter and left him to die in '-6C' street is jailed for six years

Iraqi Army soldiers stand guard near the debris of a drone shot down by Iraq’s air defences in Kirkuk, Iraq

Turkish drone shot down by Iraqi air defences over northern city of Kirkuk

Pictured: Clapton stabbing victim 'wouldn't hurt a fly' as family pay tribute to wheelchair user who died in East London

Pictured: Mobility scooter stabbing victim killed in attack in east London - as family pay tribute

Taylor Swift on stage in London

Taylor Swift terror suspects planned to kill thousands, says CIA chief

Israeli army vehicle in Jenin

Israeli army kills five militants during renewed fighting in West Bank

A coiled rattlesnake

Scientists use video to monitor ‘mega-den’ of hundreds of rattlesnakes

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters

One man convicted over pro-democracy protests terror plot

Workers shifting tonnes of dead fish

Millions of dead fish clog bay in die-off linked to climate change

Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'

Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jake Sullivan shakes hands with Xi Jinping

China’s president Xi meets US security adviser Sullivan in bid to ease tensions

Pavel Popov in military uniform

Former deputy defence minister the latest senior official to face fraud charges

Toddler, 2, ‘snatched from pram’ in front of mum at TK Maxx store as police make arrest

Toddler, 2, ‘snatched from pram’ in front of mum at TK Maxx store as police make arrest

The couple were rescued from their car and rushed to hospital

Elderly woman suffers cardiac arrest as couple's car plunges sideways into sinkhole

Keir Starmer has confirmed a ban on smoking in outdoor spaces

Keir Starmer confirms he is considering smoking ban in pub gardens in bid to 'reduce burden' on NHS
Victoria Siddall

National Portrait Gallery appoints first female director who 'wants to cut fossil fuel ties'
A bolt action rifle lying on a log

Extremists who killed three in ambush had same psychiatric disorder – inquiry

Zookeepers at a Hampshire zoo are celebrating the arrival of a "miracle" baby giraffe after its mother gave birth despite being on contraception.

Zookeepers celebrate 'miracle' baby after giraffe gives birth despite being on contraception
Car in sinkhole in South Korea

Driver and passenger injured as car is swallowed up by sinkhole

The ferry Seven Sisters at Newhaven ferry port after migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at port in East Sussex

Swansea man guilty of smuggling migrants on ferry as they were 'starved for oxygen'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics
Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit