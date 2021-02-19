No traces of Covid-19 found on London's tubes or buses

19 February 2021, 19:06 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 19:09

No traces of Covid-19 were found on a busy London Underground route
No traces of Covid-19 were found on a busy London Underground route. Picture: PA
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

No traces of Covid-19 have been detected on London's public transport after months of testing, researchers said.

Experts from Imperial College London have been taking air and surface samples each month since October but found no signs of contamination.

Tests were conducted on a tube journey between two major stations and on a bus ride in the capital.

Samples are taken from station concourses and commonly touched surfaces such as ticket machines and escalator handles to determine whether somebody with the virus has touched them.

Read more: Londoners pack on to tube at Canning Town

All the results have tested negative - including for the variants first discovered in Kent and South Africa.

Senior research fellow at Imperial, Dr David Green, said the findings testing are "reassuring for passengers".

Transport for London has been deep cleaning the Underground on a regular basis
Transport for London has been deep cleaning the Underground on a regular basis. Picture: PA Images

He told reporters a number of factors are contributing to the negative results, including Transport for London's (TfL) enhanced cleaning regime, the requirement for passengers to wear face coverings, and the reduction in demand.

"It shows that we're taking the necessary precautions to minimise the risk of transmission on the Underground network," he said.

Read more: 60 TfL staff have lost their lives due to Covid-19, LBC investigation finds

While no traces were found, the findings do not necessarily mean there has not been person-to-person on public transport in the capital.

In January, an LBC investigation found that 60 TfL staff had died after testing positive for Covid-19 - most of them bus drivers.

Strict rules have been in force on the tube throughout the pandemic
Strict rules have been in force on the tube throughout the pandemic. Picture: PA Images

Dr Green added that the tests will be useful when coronavirus restrictions begin to be eased later this year.

"It will be an early warning system to tell us, 'is the risk of transmission on transport networks becoming more likely as more passengers return to the networks?'," he said.

"We do need to keep social distancing in mind, and we do need to keep wearing masks because these are the reasons that the virus transmits between humans.

"It's through aerosol transmission, it's through touching surfaces, it's through being very close to other people."

A TfL spokesperson told LBC: "While these results are encouraging, people should continue to use public transport only if they have a legally permitted reason to do so according to Government advice."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover has sent this fascinating colour image from the planet's surface

Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover sends fascinating first colour images to Earth
This undated image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum speaking into a mobile phone camera

Princess Latifa 'being cared for at home' after fears for her safety says Dubai royal family
Cocaine worth up to £184m was seized after being imported from Colombia in a shipment of bananas

Cocaine haul worth up to £184 million found in banana shipment
Prince Markie Dee

Fat Boys member Prince Markie Dee dies at 52

Heavy rain is expected to batter the west coast of the UK this weekend

Weather warnings issued as Wales and Scotland brace for heavy rain
Joe Biden

Joe Biden urges world leaders to show democracies can ‘still deliver’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'History will come to judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'

'History will judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'
'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
James O'Brien reveals 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan
Ex-Uber driver celebrates Supreme Court victory over company

Ex-Uber driver's powerful reaction to Supreme Court victory over company
Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London