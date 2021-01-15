Londoners pack on to tube at Canning Town

15 January 2021, 07:20

By Fiona Jones

Shocking footage has been released of Londoners boarding the Tube in their droves in Thursday morning's rush hour.

The video taken around 6am at Canning Town, East London, was branded "terrifying" as the capital battles a mutant Covid strain.

After three Jubilee Line Tubes were cancelled commuters crammed in from busy platforms to board the next service.

TfL has responded to the footage, saying that the trains were cancelled due to staff shortages and said the footage was not representative of the rest of the Tube network.

Packed tubes at Canning Town, East London
Packed tubes at Canning Town, East London. Picture: BBC

It come as the number of Londoners who have died with Covid has risen to more than 10,000, with more than 84,000 deaths nationwide.

Yesterday saw Britain's worst daily recorded death toll during the pandemic, with 1,564 more reported deaths and another 47,525 infections bringing overall cases to 3,164,051.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Earthquake

At least 34 killed as earthquake hits Indonesian island

Australia Pigeon

Possible reprieve for pigeon ‘that hitched ride from US to Australia’
Bus Crash Overpass

Bus left dangling from overpass after New York crash

Joe Biden

Biden unveils 1.9tn dollar plan to stem Covid-19 and steady economy
Indonesia Earthquake

Three killed as earthquake hits Indonesian island

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington

Arkansas man accused of beating officer with flagpole during Capitol riot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?
Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Devastated' caller’s life is on the line as rare cancer treatment cancelled amid Covid crisis

'Devastated' caller’s life is on the line as rare cancer treatment cancelled amid Covid crisis
This caller told LBC she felt alone

Caller tells LBC her harrowing experience of suffering with long-covid
Iain Dale interviewed the former FBI Director

Iain Dale interviews former-FBI Director James Comey - watch in full
James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism

James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism
The LAS CEO told LBC the service had been under pressure over the last few weeks

London Ambulance Chief: Service has been 'under extreme pressure'
James O'Brien caller explains why people support Donald Trump

Caller explains to James O'Brien why people support Donald Trump

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London