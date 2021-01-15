Londoners pack on to tube at Canning Town

EXC: Tube drivers getting increasingly concerned at number of travellers. This footage sent to me was Canning Town first thing. pic.twitter.com/reg1yOD9bT — Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) January 14, 2021

By Fiona Jones

Shocking footage has been released of Londoners boarding the Tube in their droves in Thursday morning's rush hour.

The video taken around 6am at Canning Town, East London, was branded "terrifying" as the capital battles a mutant Covid strain.

After three Jubilee Line Tubes were cancelled commuters crammed in from busy platforms to board the next service.

TfL has responded to the footage, saying that the trains were cancelled due to staff shortages and said the footage was not representative of the rest of the Tube network.

Packed tubes at Canning Town, East London. Picture: BBC

It come as the number of Londoners who have died with Covid has risen to more than 10,000, with more than 84,000 deaths nationwide.

Yesterday saw Britain's worst daily recorded death toll during the pandemic, with 1,564 more reported deaths and another 47,525 infections bringing overall cases to 3,164,051.