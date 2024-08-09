'Not as high quality as you'd think': Olympic skateboarder slams condition of medal after winning bronze at Paris Games

A Team USA skateboarder has criticised the quality of his Olympic medal. Picture: Alamy & Instagram/@Nyjah

By Will Conroy

A Team USA skateboarder has criticised the quality of his Olympic medal just over a week after winning bronze at the Paris Games.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nyjah Huston claimed third spot in the French capital after finishing behind Japan’s gold-medalist Yuto Horigome and USA team-mate Jagger Eaton.

Nyjah Huston claimed third spot in the French capital after finishing behind USA team-mate Jagger Eaton. Picture: Alamy

Huston, 29, took to Instagram after returning to the States to call out the condition of his medal from the Games.

He said: “Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they're brand new.

“But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend,” Huston continued as he flipped the camera to the back of his medal.

“They're apparently not as high quality as you'd think. It's looking rough,” he said.

The skateboarder zoomed in to reveal the bronze colour has started to chip away. Picture: Instagram/@Nyjah

Huston flipped the medal over for the camera to show the front was not in pristine condition. Picture: Instagram/@Nyjah

The skateboarder zoomed in to reveal the bronze colour has started to chip away from several areas of the medal.

While the back of the medal was significantly more damaged, Huston flipped it over for the camera to show the front was not in pristine condition.

Read more: Gender row boxer Lin Yu-ting suggests IBA were 'deliberately going after me' with 'false' gender test

Read more: Olympic Village food vendor hits back after Team GB's Adam Peaty claims athletes found worms in their meals

The six-time World Championship gold medalist said: 'Medal looking like it went to war and back'. Picture: Instagram/@nyjah

“I don't know, Olympic medals, we gotta step up the quality a little bit,” he said in the clip.

The six-time World Championship gold medalist said: “Medal looking like it went to war and back.”