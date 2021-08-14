Notting Hill: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies with stab wounds

14 August 2021, 22:19

The incident took place on St Luke's Road in Notting Hill
The incident took place on St Luke's Road in Notting Hill. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Notting Hill, having suffered stab wounds.

The woman, who is thought to have been in her 70s, was found at an address in west London and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested there and was also taken to hospital with a minor injury.

The Metropolitan Police said: "A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Notting Hill.

"Police were called at approximately 2.10pm on Saturday, August 14 to reports of a disturbance in St Luke's Road, W11.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

"A woman - believed aged in her 70s - was found inside an address suffering stab injuries; despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.56pm.

"Her next of kin have been informed.

"A man - aged in his 20s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to a minor injury."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Everton have been criticised for accidentally including Anne Frank in a supporters tribute video

Fans outraged after Everton mistakenly posts image of Anne Frank in Covid tribute
Haiti quake

At least 227 killed as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

The earthquake has led to loss of life and damaged buildings

Haiti earthquake: At least 227 dead after 7.2 magnitude shock
The Afghan army is combatting the Taliban as the militants make major gains

Afghanistan: Taliban approaches Kabul as another crucial city falls
Afghanistan Taliban

Taliban capture Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city
Plymouth has been left reeling from the tragedy

Plymouth shooting: Online page set up for information as community reels from tragedy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son
Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'
Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London