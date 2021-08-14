Notting Hill: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies with stab wounds

The incident took place on St Luke's Road in Notting Hill. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Notting Hill, having suffered stab wounds.

The woman, who is thought to have been in her 70s, was found at an address in west London and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested there and was also taken to hospital with a minor injury.

The Metropolitan Police said: "A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Notting Hill.

"Police were called at approximately 2.10pm on Saturday, August 14 to reports of a disturbance in St Luke's Road, W11.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

"A woman - believed aged in her 70s - was found inside an address suffering stab injuries; despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.56pm.

"Her next of kin have been informed.

"A man - aged in his 20s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to a minor injury."