Nottinghamshire constable investigated after former photographer, 80, killed by police van

10 January 2024, 14:21 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 14:40

The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions.
The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A police officer is now under criminal investigation after crashing their police van into the 80-year-old on a pedestrian crossing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trevor Bartlett was killed on the A52 in the city on 19 December.

The van had its lights and sirens on and was in the bus lane.

Mr Batlett, a former photographer for the Nottingham Post, was reportedly walking back from his local pub, the Nurseryman before he was hit in the Beeston area at around 18:30.

A post-mortem examination took place on Friday, 22 December.

After the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) was notified by Nottinghamshire police, it sent investigators to the scene of the crash to gather evidence such as CCTV and dashcam footage.

Read more: Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says

Read more: Fujitsu will 'possibly' be 'on the hook' for compensation for victims of Post Office Horizon scandal, minister says

The watchdog added that telematics data from the police van was also being studied.

In addition, independent witnesses provided statements.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett&squot;s family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett's family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted. Picture: Alamy

IPOC said it was investigating the officer who was driving for possible death by dangerous driving, or death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions, which include any risk assessment made before the crash.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett's family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted.

"Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will also determine whether disciplinary proceedings should follow."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Reeva Steenkamp's mother has spoken out on Pistorius' release in her first TV interview since his parole was granted.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mum reveals reason she believes Oscar Pistorius shot her daughter as she speaks out on his parole

A dead body has been found in the Stratford Centre car park in east London

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after dead body found in car at Stratford shopping centre in east London

Exclusive
Steve Hartshorn said he has been raising concerns about political interference in policing for a while,

Police officers asked if their force is Conservative or Labour, as inspectors raise alarm at MPs’ interference

Lithuania Ukraine Russia War

Ukraine’s Zelensky seeking air defence help on visit to Baltic nations

The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram.

Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly dancer

Eleven people have been arrested over the tunnel incident

Secret 50ft tunnel dug by 'extremist rebel Hasidic Jews' under synagogue sparks riot in New York

Lithuania Ukraine Russia War

Zelensky visits Baltic nations seeking more aid against Russia’s invasion

Skepta has apologised for album artwork he released.

Skepta apologises after rapper’s upcoming single artwork draws comparisons to Holocaust

Greggs said that the "pipeline of new shop opportunities remains strong", and expects to open between 140 to 160 net new shops in 2024.

On a roll: Greggs to open 160 more shops after rise in sales after festive period - will a store be opening near you?

Exclusive
Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid uncertainty over Fox's political vehicle

Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid doubt over Laurence Fox's political vehicle's future

Susan Johnston

Royle Family star Sue Johnston says she and friends discussed assisted dying after watching 'very dear friend die'

Israel Palestinians US Blinken

Blinken urges reform as he pushes post-war plan including Palestinian state

Winter-Storm

Storm batters US states as governors take emergency measures

Sunak confirmed the news during today's PMQs

Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says

Exclusive
Sathyan Shiju ran a post office in Tolworth between 2001 and 2006

Postmaster in Sir Ed Davey’s constituency left ‘suicidal’ after racist abuse ‘tried to contact MP three times’

Ms Kalam has received a payout of more than £820,000.

Ex-firearms officer who was made to strip down to her underwear in training wins £820,000 in sex discrimination case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Debate

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis get chance to provide alternative to Donald Trump

Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court

Bargain Hunt's Charles Hanson pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife and coercive behaviour
Does your go-to supermarket make the list?

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed with shoppers saving more than £20 compared with Waitrose
SEC Unauthorized Tweet

US agency says account was hacked after ‘unauthorised’ post backs bitcoin

London has been ranked as the slowest city for drivers.

London ranked as world’s slowest city for drivers due to capital’s widespread 20mph speed limits
Ecuador Violence

What has caused criminal violence to surge in Ecuador?

Armed men stormed the set of the TC Television network in the port city of Guayaquil

Armed men storm Ecuador TV station as nation descends into chaos and president orders army to ‘neutralise’ drug gangs
Ecuador Violence

Ecuador on the brink after gang gunmen stage shows of force

HMS Diamond on patrol with the US Navy ship the Eisenhower

British warship in Red Sea 'fires guns and missiles' downing attack drones in 'largest Houthi attack'
Israel Palestinians World Court Genocide Defense

Holocaust survivor joins Israel’s legal attempt to counter genocide claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit