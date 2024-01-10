Nottinghamshire constable investigated after former photographer, 80, killed by police van

The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

A police officer is now under criminal investigation after crashing their police van into the 80-year-old on a pedestrian crossing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trevor Bartlett was killed on the A52 in the city on 19 December.

The van had its lights and sirens on and was in the bus lane.

Mr Batlett, a former photographer for the Nottingham Post, was reportedly walking back from his local pub, the Nurseryman before he was hit in the Beeston area at around 18:30.

A post-mortem examination took place on Friday, 22 December.

After the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) was notified by Nottinghamshire police, it sent investigators to the scene of the crash to gather evidence such as CCTV and dashcam footage.

Read more: Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says

Read more: Fujitsu will 'possibly' be 'on the hook' for compensation for victims of Post Office Horizon scandal, minister says

The watchdog added that telematics data from the police van was also being studied.

In addition, independent witnesses provided statements.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett's family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted. Picture: Alamy

IPOC said it was investigating the officer who was driving for possible death by dangerous driving, or death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions, which include any risk assessment made before the crash.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett's family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted.

"Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will also determine whether disciplinary proceedings should follow."