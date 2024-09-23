Breaking News

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

23 September 2024, 12:56 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 13:04

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise
Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nurses across England have rejected a new 5.5% pay offer tabled by the Government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England rejected the deal by two-thirds in a record high turnout of around 145,000.

The pay award was announced by the Chancellor at the end of July, shortly after Labour won the general election.

It comes a week after junior doctors accepted a 22 per cent pay increase over 2 years.

According to the RCN the pay of experienced nurses fell by 25% in real terms under the Conservative government between 2010 to 2024.

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. Nurses have rejected the Government's pay award of a 5.5% rise, it has been announced. ssue date: Monday September 23, 2024.
File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. Nurses have rejected the Government's pay award of a 5.5% rise, it has been announced. ssue date: Monday September 23, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The deal came after almost two years of ongoing strike action by junior doctors across the UK.

The RCN said the high turnout surpassed the level seen in two statutory ballots for industrial action held by the union in 2022 and 2023, the first of which permitted six months of strike action by nursing staff.

Read more: Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

Read more: Rachel Reeves accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’ - as she admits accepting gifted family holiday to Cornwall

In a letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, RCN general secretary Professor Nicola Ranger said: "We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the determination of nursing staff to stand up for themselves, their patients and the NHS they believe in.

"Many will support the new Government's health and care agenda as set out in recent weeks and fully recognise the diagnosis of a failing NHS.

"Working closely with all other professionals, nursing staff are the lifeblood of the service.

"The Government will find our continued support for the reforms key to their success."

This is a breaking story.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump says 2024 presidential run will be his last if he loses

Janet Jackson shocked fans after wrongly suggesting Kamala Harris had lied about her race.

Janet Jackson's 'apology' for shocking comments about Kamala Harris was not approved by singer

Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon

Breaking
A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool

Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

Labour sparks union fury after delaying controversial winter fuel conference vote

Boos ring out at Labour party conference amid union fury over delay to key winter fuel vote

The Ukrainian delegation at the start of PCA Case

Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea

Gary Neville has defended PM Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets

Gary Neville defends Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets labelling donations row 'storm in a teacup'

Francis waves to the faithful

Vatican confirms plans for papal trip despite Francis’ illness

Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are shown aboard the International Space Station

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returning to Earth

People gather near a damaged police vehicle

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors

'Zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham.

Number of crimes involving large blades and swords has doubled in five years as ban comes into force

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Trial date set for man accused of murdering schoolboy, 14, and attacking four others in Japanese sword rampage

Commanders of the security forces stand behind as Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president

People line up in front of a bakery during a cease-fire in Khartoum

Cholera spreading in Sudan as fighting between rival generals rumbles on

'I'm 15, don't let me die': Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London

'I'm 15, don't let me die': Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London begged bystanders as he bled out in street

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

Latest News

See more Latest News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves after speaking at a campaign rally on Saturday

Donald Trump says he won't run for president again if he loses election

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Adshit, near the Lebanon-Israel border

Israel warns people to flee amid strikes on Hezbollah targets after UN warning Middle East on brink of 'imminent catastrophe'
Christopher Hartley, whose dismembered, headless body was found dumped in a bin at the back of a seaside hotel.

Killer who decapitated 17-year-old boy before dumping his body in a bin could be released

British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after jumping into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony

British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after attempting to jump into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony
The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Officers gather around the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion on Saturday, in Tabas

Iranian coal mine explosion death toll rises, with 14 still missing

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Rouman village, as seen from Marjayoun town, south Lebanon

Israel calls for evacuation of places Hezbollah stores arms amid new strikes

Luton Airport was hit with delays amid heavy rain

Holidaymakers hit by travel chaos as major UK airport left ‘totally inaccessible’ after floods
Rachel Reeves has admitted people may find the acceptance of donations "a little bit odd"

Rachel Reeves accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’ - as she admits accepting gifted family holiday to Cornwall
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square

Pope cancels audiences due to illness days before new trip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit