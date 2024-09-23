Breaking News

Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

The protester interrupted the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A protester was tackled to the ground during the Chancellor’s speech at party conference today.

An anti-Israel protester started shouting angrily criticising the government for "still selling arms to Israel”.

He said: “I thought we had voted for change Rachel.

“The economy is a mess,” the protester continued while he was tackled to the ground.

Ms Reeves said in response: “This is a changed Labour Party, a Labour Party that represents working people, and not a party of protest.”

A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

He was hauled out of the conference speech by security.

The heckler shouted about the sale of arms to Israel before he was removed from the hall.

After he had been removed Ms Reeves said labour was no longer a party of protest.

The chancellor continued: “Never forget what the Conservatives did years ago today...

"They cut taxes for the richest, they crushed the economy, sent mortgages spiralling...

She acknowledged the winter fuel payment plan would cause divison. Picture: Alamy

”She added: “They do not care, and they have learned nothing.”

She said she is following through on her promise to "wage a war on Tory waste" as she hit out at Rishi Sunak's £14 million spend on helicopters.

She also continued to criticise the economic situation that she has inherited as chancellor - making references to roads and hospitals that will never be built.

She said she realised that a "failure to act swiftly could undermine the UK's fiscal position."

Addressing the controversial winter fuel payment decision, she acknowledged it would cause division but insists she "will not duck" difficult economic decisions.